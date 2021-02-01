Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents the ‘most important Budget in decades’

Will Budget 2021 go beyond 'bahi-khata'? All eyes on Sitharaman's 'Economic Vaccine' coming on Monday

New Delhi, Feb 01: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her third Budget 2021 in Parliament.

''Preparation of this Budget was undertaken under circumstances like never before. We couldn't have imagined the global slowdown during the last Budget. We announced the 'Aatmanirbhar' Package in May 2020 to sustain recovery. Atmanirbhar Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Yojana were like 3-4 mini Budgets in themselves. Total COVID-19 support measures amount to 13 percent of GDP and total COVID-19 support measures by government and RBI amounts to Rs 27.1 lakh crore. The 'Aatmanirbhar' Packages accelerated India's rate of reform,'' Sitharaman said.

''For the first time, our budget is digitised. No more endless paper prints! The traditional 'bahi khata' gets replaced by a Made in India tab. The Government stretched its resources for the benefit of the poorest of the poor,'' she said.

''The PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, the three Aatma Nirbhar Bharat packages and subsequent announcements were like five mini-budgets in themselves,'' Sitharaman said.

''Our Govt is fully prepared to support and facilitate the Indian economy's reset,'' she further said.

''India has two COVID-19 vaccines available and we expect two more vaccines soon. India currently also has one of the lowest death rate and active cases in the world. India's economic contraction is due to a global pandemic.The government is fully prepared to support and facilitate economic reset,'' she said.

''Three times has a Budget followed contraction in the economy. We will lay out a vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Part-A of the Budget speech. This is not a new India .. ancient india was self reliant as well. 'Aatmanirbharta' consists of doubling farm income and strong infrastructure. It consists of good governance and women empowerment. Proposals for the FY22 Budget rests on 6 pillars,'' Sitharaman said.

''First of six pillars Aatmanirbhar Yojana in addition to the National Health Mission: We introduce the Aatmanirbhar Health Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore over six years. This will strengthen the National Centre for Disease Control. Besides this, the government will also set up 15 Health Emergency Centres,'' she said.

She said,''Will implement Jal Jeevan Mission with outlay of Rs 2.87 lakh crore to cover houses and to be implemented over five years. Budget 2021 will also launch Mission Poshan 2.0. Besides this, launch of urban 'Swacch Bharat Mission' 2.0 with an outlay of Rs 1.42 lakh crore has been made.''