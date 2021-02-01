FM Sitharaman raises FDI limit in insurance sector to 74 per cent from 49 per cent

Disinvestment target for FY22 pegged at ₹1.7 lakh cr; privatisation of BPCL, Shipping Corp to be done

Budget 2021: Central university to be set up in Leh

Budget 2021: Cong MPs wear black gowns to Parliament to protest against farm laws

New Delhi, Feb 01: Congress MPs Jasbir Singh Gill and Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Monday wore black to the Parliament, in the budget session as a mark of their protest against the three Farm Laws.

"Prepped to oppose #Modicracy," Aujla tweeted. Gill also took to Twitter to share a picture of him wearing the gown.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has started presenting the Budget.

The Congress on Sunday alleged that the government was hell bent upon throttling the voice of farmers by imposing a ban on Internet at their agitation sites.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the government has shut the Internet in order to crush the farmers' agitation and demanded its restoration, saying students were suffering ahead of their exams along with the common people.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.