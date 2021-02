Budget 2021 and the governments commitment towards farmers’ welfare

New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced new Central University likely to be established in Leh followed by 100 Sanik Schools in India.

Highlights: Education budget

More than 15,000 schools will be qualitatively strengthened

100 new Sainik schools to be set up

Legislation for umbrella body of higher education

Central university in Leh