Budget 2020: What gets cheaper, what gets more expensive
New Delhi, Feb 01: Smokers and tobacco consumers will have to shell out more for their indulgence as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman continued with the crackdown on cigarettes and tobacco products in her second budget.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said this budget was aimed to boosting incomes and enhancing purchasing power, stressing that the economy's fundamentals were strong and inflation was well contained.
The following is a list of items that will turn costlier:
- Cigarettes
- Tobacco products
- Footwear
- Furniture
- Catalytic converters
- Tableware/kitchenware made of porcelain or China ceramic, clay iron, steel, copper
- Wall fans
Cheaper
- Import of newsprint, light weight coated paper to 5%.
- Anti-dumpting duty on purified terephthalic acid (PTA) abolished.
- Raw sugar,
- Agro-animal based products,
- Tuna bait, skimmed milk, certain alcoholic beverages,
- Soya fibre, Soya protein