    Budget 2020: Rs 30,757 crore allocation for J&K

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Centre has proposed allocation of Rs 30,757 crore for Jammu and Kashmir, and Rs 5,958 crore for Ladakh for fiscal 2020-21.

    Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman also said the government has earmarked Rs 100 crore for hosting G-20 Summit in the country.

    Budget 2020: Govt proposes to set up Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation

    She also said a national policy on statistics will be brought in and added that data must have credibility.

    The finance minister also proposed major reform in the recruitment of non-gazetted staff.

