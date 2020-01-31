  • search
    Budget 2020: Nirmala Sithraman to present her second budget today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01:Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Saturday present the Budget 2020 for the upcoming financial year in the Parliament.This will be the second time when Sitharaman will deliver the budget speech. She is only the second woman finance minister after Indira Gandhi to do so in the history of independent India.

    Earlier on Friday, Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2019-20 which is released by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian. The Survey is a report the government presents on the state of the economy in the past one year, the key challenges it anticipates, and their possible solutions.

    Stay tunes for all the updates :

    9:04 AM, 1 Feb
    Junior finance minister Anurag Thakur shared the photo of a rare book, which will surely impress economy experts, enthusiasts and the likes. This is amongst the oldest books in the Budget Press library, wrote Anurag Thakur. “It narrates India’s economic transition since 1947,” the minister added.
    8:30 AM, 1 Feb
    At a time when the Indian economy is facing one of its worst slowdowns in job creation and investment, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on present the budget for the upcoming financial year in the Parliament.
    2:50 PM, 31 Jan
    The survey claimed that 2015-16 could be considered as a year when there was a shift in dynamics of thali prices. Many reform measures were introduced since 2014-15 to enhance the productivity of the agriculture sector as well as efficiency and effectiveness of agricultural markets for better and more transparent price discovery," the survey said.
    2:49 PM, 31 Jan
    Using the annual earnings of an average industrial worker, it is found that affordability of vegetarian thalis improved 29 per cent from 2006-07 to 2019-20 while that for non-vegetarian thalis improved by 18 per cent, it added.
    2:49 PM, 31 Jan
    As a result, the survey said, "An average household of five individuals that eats two vegetarian thalis a day gained around Rs 10,887 on average per year while a non-vegetarian household gained Rs 11,787, on average, per year."
    2:49 PM, 31 Jan
    "Both across India and the four regions – north, south, east and west – it is found that the absolute prices of a vegetarian thali have decreased significantly since 2015-16 though the price has increased in 2019," it said.
    2:49 PM, 31 Jan
    As per the survey, a vegetarian thali comprises a serving of cereals, 'sabzi and dal' and the non-vegetarian thali comprises of cereals, sabzi and a non-vegetarian component.
    2:49 PM, 31 Jan
    Dedicating a full chapter on "Through 'Thalinomics -- The Economics of a Plate of Food in India", the survey tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman analysed data from the Consumer Price Index for industrial workers for around 80 centres in 25 states/Union Territories from April 2006 to October 2019 to arrive at the cost of a 'thali'.
    2:49 PM, 31 Jan
    Making an attempt to quantify what a common person pays for a 'thali' across India, the Economic Survey on Friday said affordability of vegetarian 'thalis' improved by 29 per cent while that of non-vegetarian by 18 per cent during the 2006-07 and 2019-20 period.
    2:49 PM, 31 Jan
    This gains significance given the fact that India is home to the world’s youngest population as half of its population is below the age of 25.
    2:49 PM, 31 Jan
    India is committed to achieve these SDGs and a strong social infrastructure is key to achieve them, it said, adding that the government has been focusing on provisioning of assets such as schools, institutes of higher learning, hospitals, access to sanitation, water supply, road connectivity, affordable housing, skills and livelihood opportunities.
    2:48 PM, 31 Jan
    The 2030 Agenda for sustainable development calls for global partnership to ensure peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future. It is recognised that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality and spur economic growth in a sustainable manner, the survey said.
    2:48 PM, 31 Jan
    "The 17 SDGs and 169 targets envisaged in the Agenda 2030, are closely interrelated with social infrastructure," it said. With the underlying dimensions of education and health embedded in SDGs, the improvement in Human Development Index (HDI) is also interlinked to SDGs as evidenced in the correlation between SDG rankings and HDI rankings of the states.
    2:48 PM, 31 Jan
    Scaling up development programmes for improving connectivity, providing housing and bridging gender gaps in socio-economic indicators is of paramount importance for sustainable development. It stated that the public investments in social infrastructure like education, health, housing and connectivity have a critical role in ensuring inclusive development in a developing country like India.
    2:48 PM, 31 Jan
    "India's march towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is firmly anchored in investing in human capital and inclusive growth," Economic Survey 2019-20 said.
    2:48 PM, 31 Jan
    To reap the benefits of demographic dividend, the government is committed to improve the outcomes in education and skilling, and to provide employment and affordable healthcare to all, as per the survey tabled in Parliament on Friday.
    2:48 PM, 31 Jan
    India's development trajectory is critically linked with investments in social infrastructure and the country's march towards attaining Sustainable Development Goals is firmly anchored in investing in human capital and inclusive growth, the Economic Survey 2019-20 said.
    2:35 PM, 31 Jan
    By integrating Chinese formula, India can create 4 cr well-paid jobs by 2025.
    2:33 PM, 31 Jan
    Making an attempt to quantify what a common person pays for a 'thali' across India, the Economic Survey on Friday said the affordability of vegetarian 'thalis' improved by 29 per cent while that of non-vegetarian by 18 per cent during the 2006-07 and 2019-20 period.
    2:29 PM, 31 Jan
    CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian said,''The theme for this economic survey is wealth creation.''
    2:08 PM, 31 Jan
    Society dangerously inching toward civil war-like situation; govt solely responsible for it: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury
    2:08 PM, 31 Jan
    Govt claiming development in J&K after making it UT is a cruel joke with people there; Centre should apologise: Cong leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.
    2:07 PM, 31 Jan
    Govt has lowered prestige of president's office by including CAA in his address to both Houses: Ghulam Nabi Azad.
    1:20 PM, 31 Jan
    The pre-Budget Survey said for wealth to be distributed, it first has to be created and called for looking at wealth creators with respect. The Survey said government interventions seem to be ineffective in stabilising prices of commodities such as onions.
    1:20 PM, 31 Jan
    The Survey this year has been printed in lavender colour - the same as the colour of the new 100 rupee currency note, the oldest currency note in circulation in the country.
    1:19 PM, 31 Jan
    Weak global growth impacting India as well as investment slowdown due to financial sector issues had led to growth dropping to a decade low in current fiscal, it said, adding 5 per cent growth projected for 2019-20 is the lowest it could fall for now. Growth slipped to 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter.
    1:19 PM, 31 Jan
    The growth in 2020-21 compares to a projected 5 per cent expansion in 2019-20.
    1:13 PM, 31 Jan
    Economic Survey puts current fiscal growth at 5%; says fiscal deficit target for current fiscal may need to be relaxed to revive growth
    1:13 PM, 31 Jan
    Economic Survey projects economic growth at 6-6.5% in fiscal year starting April 1.
    1:13 PM, 31 Jan
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey for 2019-20 in Lok Sabha
