    Budget 2020: Nirbhaya fund allowed Rs 11.23 crore

    New Delhi, Feb 02: The Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 8,619 crore in the Union budget, an increase of Rs 726.45 crore from last year.

    In the last fiscal, it received Rs 7892.55 crore.

    Budget 2020: Nirbhaya fund allowed Rs 11.23 crore
    Of the total amount allotted, Rs 8019.83 has been earmarked for the revenue section, which comprises the Administrative Section, the Road Safety Cell and the Development and Communication Network.

    For police infrastructure, which comprises office and residential building projects, Rs 365.62 crore has been allocated. The Nirbhaya fund has been allotted Rs 11.23 crore.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 2, 2020, 9:33 [IST]
