Budget 2020 updates: 'GDP growth expected to strongly rebound to 6-6.5 pc in FY'21'

New Delhi, Jan 31: President Ram Nath Kovind while addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament, at the beginning of the Budget Session 2020, hailed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act as 'historic', prompting protests by some opposition members. He also said that debate and discussion on any issue strengthens democracy while violence during protests weaken it.

The session is scheduled to extend till April 3; it will go into recess on February 11 and resume on March 2. The Union Budget 2020 will be tabled in Parliament on Saturday, February 1, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sitharaman will today table the Economic Survey 2019-20 which is released by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian. The Survey is a report the government presents on the state of the economy in the past one year, the key challenges it anticipates, and their possible solutions.

Catch all the LIVE updates here:

The survey claimed that 2015-16 could be considered as a year when there was a shift in dynamics of thali prices. Many reform measures were introduced since 2014-15 to enhance the productivity of the agriculture sector as well as efficiency and effectiveness of agricultural markets for better and more transparent price discovery," the survey said. Using the annual earnings of an average industrial worker, it is found that affordability of vegetarian thalis improved 29 per cent from 2006-07 to 2019-20 while that for non-vegetarian thalis improved by 18 per cent, it added. As a result, the survey said, "An average household of five individuals that eats two vegetarian thalis a day gained around Rs 10,887 on average per year while a non-vegetarian household gained Rs 11,787, on average, per year." "Both across India and the four regions – north, south, east and west – it is found that the absolute prices of a vegetarian thali have decreased significantly since 2015-16 though the price has increased in 2019," it said. As per the survey, a vegetarian thali comprises a serving of cereals, 'sabzi and dal' and the non-vegetarian thali comprises of cereals, sabzi and a non-vegetarian component. Dedicating a full chapter on "Through 'Thalinomics -- The Economics of a Plate of Food in India", the survey tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman analysed data from the Consumer Price Index for industrial workers for around 80 centres in 25 states/Union Territories from April 2006 to October 2019 to arrive at the cost of a 'thali'. Making an attempt to quantify what a common person pays for a 'thali' across India, the Economic Survey on Friday said affordability of vegetarian 'thalis' improved by 29 per cent while that of non-vegetarian by 18 per cent during the 2006-07 and 2019-20 period. This gains significance given the fact that India is home to the world’s youngest population as half of its population is below the age of 25. India is committed to achieve these SDGs and a strong social infrastructure is key to achieve them, it said, adding that the government has been focusing on provisioning of assets such as schools, institutes of higher learning, hospitals, access to sanitation, water supply, road connectivity, affordable housing, skills and livelihood opportunities. The 2030 Agenda for sustainable development calls for global partnership to ensure peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future. It is recognised that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality and spur economic growth in a sustainable manner, the survey said. "The 17 SDGs and 169 targets envisaged in the Agenda 2030, are closely interrelated with social infrastructure," it said. With the underlying dimensions of education and health embedded in SDGs, the improvement in Human Development Index (HDI) is also interlinked to SDGs as evidenced in the correlation between SDG rankings and HDI rankings of the states. Scaling up development programmes for improving connectivity, providing housing and bridging gender gaps in socio-economic indicators is of paramount importance for sustainable development. It stated that the public investments in social infrastructure like education, health, housing and connectivity have a critical role in ensuring inclusive development in a developing country like India. "India's march towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is firmly anchored in investing in human capital and inclusive growth," Economic Survey 2019-20 said. To reap the benefits of demographic dividend, the government is committed to improve the outcomes in education and skilling, and to provide employment and affordable healthcare to all, as per the survey tabled in Parliament on Friday. India's development trajectory is critically linked with investments in social infrastructure and the country's march towards attaining Sustainable Development Goals is firmly anchored in investing in human capital and inclusive growth, the Economic Survey 2019-20 said. By integrating Chinese formula, India can create 4 cr well-paid jobs by 2025. Making an attempt to quantify what a common person pays for a 'thali' across India, the Economic Survey on Friday said the affordability of vegetarian 'thalis' improved by 29 per cent while that of non-vegetarian by 18 per cent during the 2006-07 and 2019-20 period. CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian said,''The theme for this economic survey is wealth creation.'' Society dangerously inching toward civil war-like situation; govt solely responsible for it: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Govt claiming development in J&K after making it UT is a cruel joke with people there; Centre should apologise: Cong leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. Govt has lowered prestige of president's office by including CAA in his address to both Houses: Ghulam Nabi Azad. The pre-Budget Survey said for wealth to be distributed, it first has to be created and called for looking at wealth creators with respect. The Survey said government interventions seem to be ineffective in stabilising prices of commodities such as onions. The Survey this year has been printed in lavender colour - the same as the colour of the new 100 rupee currency note, the oldest currency note in circulation in the country. Weak global growth impacting India as well as investment slowdown due to financial sector issues had led to growth dropping to a decade low in current fiscal, it said, adding 5 per cent growth projected for 2019-20 is the lowest it could fall for now. Growth slipped to 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter. The growth in 2020-21 compares to a projected 5 per cent expansion in 2019-20. Economic Survey puts current fiscal growth at 5%; says fiscal deficit target for current fiscal may need to be relaxed to revive growth Economic Survey projects economic growth at 6-6.5% in fiscal year starting April 1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey for 2019-20 in Lok Sabha Now Vice President reads out some excerpts from President Kovind speech (which was delivered in Hindi) in English Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is now addressing in the Parliament

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence today with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament. Ahead of Budget Session of Parliament, PM Modi said all parties should make sure that both Houses see good debates. "We all should make sure that in this session, we lay a strong foundation for this decade. This session will be focussed mainly on economic issues. I want that in both Houses there are good debates on these issues," PM Modi said. President Ram Nath Kovind addressed joint sitting of Parliament, starts by invoking Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru. "This decade is crucial for India," President Kovind says. Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP who is protesting outside the Parliament: In protest against attack on the constitution, we will sit and listen to the President's address with black bands around our arms. ''Our constitution expects from this Parliament and every member present in this House to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the countrymen and make necessary laws for them, keeping national interest paramount,'' Kovind said while addressing the Parliament ahead of Budget session Kovind said,''The mature way in which the countrymen behaved after the Supreme Court's decision on Ramjanmabhoomi is also praiseworthy Budget Session.'' President said,''My government is clearly of the view that mutual discussions and debates further strengthen democracy. At the same time, any kind of violence in the name of protest weakens the society and the country.'' President lauds decision to scrap Article 370 and said,''The abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution through two-thirds majority by both the Houses of Parliament is not only historic but it has also paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.'' Kovind said,''My government built the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in record time, dedicated it to the nation on the occasion of 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.'' President Kovind says India will develop with 'Sabka Saath' mantra President Kovind cites Nankana Sahib vandalism incident to defend CAA. ''We condemn the prosecution of minorities in Pakistan. We are open for citizenship to all, who are ready to follow the due legal process and guidelines,'' Kovind said. Opposition creates ruckus as President Kovind praises CAA Defending the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), President Ram Nath Kovind said that the amendment of the Act by Parliament in December fulfilled dreams of Mahatma Gandhi. '' I am happy that the wish of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi has been fulfilled through the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act by both the Houses of Parliament,'' Kovind said. ''On the special request of my government, Saudi Arabia increased Haj quota unprecedentedly, due to which a record 2 lakh Indian Muslims performed Haj this time. India is the first country where the entire process of Haj was done digitally and online,'' Kovind said. Kovind said,''Under the Modi government, Startup India has more than 27,000 registered startups — tripling from 8,939 registered startups till March 2018.'' President Kovind said,''My government is committed to make India a $ 5 trillion economy. For this, work is being done at all levels in the economy by talking to all stakeholders.'' While around 3,500 houses were built in Jammu and Kashmir under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as of March 2018, more than 24,000 houses have been completed in less than two years: Kovind President Kovind said,''Due to the efforts of the government, the capitals of Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland will be connected to the railway network by 2022.'' More than 40 lakh people in the country's capital - Delhi - had been living for years hoping that one day they would get the right to own their home and live dignified life. The government has also fulfilled this requirement of people living in more than 1,700 colonies of Delhi: President Kovind The Central and Assam Governments have recently signed a historic agreement with the Bodo Organizations to bring an end to the 5 decade-old Bodo dispute: President Kovind Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, 75 lakh poor have recieved free treatment so far: President Kovind This year, 75 new medical colleges have been approved in the country which will increase about 16,000 MBBS and 4,000 PG seats in the country: Kovind My government is working with sensitivity towards the safety of women: Kovind Under the Mudra scheme, more than 5.54 crore new entrepreneurs have taken loan. So far, loans of more than Rs 10 lakh crore has been given: President Kovind Following the basic principle of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance", several reforms have been undertaken by the government. After recently abolishing 58 more laws, now the number of laws abolished by the government has reached around 1500: President Kovind One Nation, One Tax i.e. GST has also promoted transparent trade in the country through technology. When there was no GST, more than two dozen different taxes had to be paid. Now the tax trap has ended, the tax rate has also come down - President Kovind Due to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, nearly Rs 3.5 lakh crore have also been returned to banks and other institutions. Business cuts will be easier in India with the reduction of corporate tax and the enactment of the law related to the Labor Code: President Kovind Concluding his speech Kovind said,'' Clean energy & tourism a key priority for this Government. Solar pumps given to lakhs of farmers. Forest cover increased in last four years.'' Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is now addressing in the Parliament