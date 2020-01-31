News India live

Budget 2020 LIVE: Congress MPs shout 'shame' as President Kovind lauds CAA

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Jan 31: President Ram Nath Kovind while addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament, at the beginning of the Budget Session 2020, hailed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act as 'historic', prompting protests by some opposition members. He also said that debate and discussion on any issue strengthens democracy while violence during protests weaken it.

The session is scheduled to extend till April 3; it will go into recess on February 11 and resume on March 2. The Union Budget 2020 will be tabled in Parliament on Saturday, February 1, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sitharaman will today table the Economic Survey 2019-20 which is released by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian. The Survey is a report the government presents on the state of the economy in the past one year, the key challenges it anticipates, and their possible solutions.

Catch all the LIVE updates here:

Newest First Oldest First

Now Vice President reads out some excerpts from President Kovind speech (which was delivered in Hindi) in English Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is now addressing in the Parliament Concluding his speech Kovind said,'' Clean energy & tourism a key priority for this Government. Solar pumps given to lakhs of farmers. Forest cover increased in last four years.'' Due to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, nearly Rs 3.5 lakh crore have also been returned to banks and other institutions. Business cuts will be easier in India with the reduction of corporate tax and the enactment of the law related to the Labor Code: President Kovind One Nation, One Tax i.e. GST has also promoted transparent trade in the country through technology. When there was no GST, more than two dozen different taxes had to be paid. Now the tax trap has ended, the tax rate has also come down - President Kovind Following the basic principle of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance", several reforms have been undertaken by the government. After recently abolishing 58 more laws, now the number of laws abolished by the government has reached around 1500: President Kovind Under the Mudra scheme, more than 5.54 crore new entrepreneurs have taken loan. So far, loans of more than Rs 10 lakh crore has been given: President Kovind My government is working with sensitivity towards the safety of women: Kovind This year, 75 new medical colleges have been approved in the country which will increase about 16,000 MBBS and 4,000 PG seats in the country: Kovind Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, 75 lakh poor have recieved free treatment so far: President Kovind The Central and Assam Governments have recently signed a historic agreement with the Bodo Organizations to bring an end to the 5 decade-old Bodo dispute: President Kovind More than 40 lakh people in the country's capital - Delhi - had been living for years hoping that one day they would get the right to own their home and live dignified life. The government has also fulfilled this requirement of people living in more than 1,700 colonies of Delhi: President Kovind President Kovind said,''Due to the efforts of the government, the capitals of Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland will be connected to the railway network by 2022.'' While around 3,500 houses were built in Jammu and Kashmir under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as of March 2018, more than 24,000 houses have been completed in less than two years: Kovind President Kovind said,''My government is committed to make India a $ 5 trillion economy. For this, work is being done at all levels in the economy by talking to all stakeholders.'' Kovind said,''Under the Modi government, Startup India has more than 27,000 registered startups — tripling from 8,939 registered startups till March 2018.'' ''On the special request of my government, Saudi Arabia increased Haj quota unprecedentedly, due to which a record 2 lakh Indian Muslims performed Haj this time. India is the first country where the entire process of Haj was done digitally and online,'' Kovind said. Defending the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), President Ram Nath Kovind said that the amendment of the Act by Parliament in December fulfilled dreams of Mahatma Gandhi. '' I am happy that the wish of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi has been fulfilled through the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act by both the Houses of Parliament,'' Kovind said. Opposition creates ruckus as President Kovind praises CAA President Kovind cites Nankana Sahib vandalism incident to defend CAA. ''We condemn the prosecution of minorities in Pakistan. We are open for citizenship to all, who are ready to follow the due legal process and guidelines,'' Kovind said. President Kovind says India will develop with 'Sabka Saath' mantra Kovind said,''My government built the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in record time, dedicated it to the nation on the occasion of 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.'' President lauds decision to scrap Article 370 and said,''The abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution through two-thirds majority by both the Houses of Parliament is not only historic but it has also paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.'' President said,''My government is clearly of the view that mutual discussions and debates further strengthen democracy. At the same time, any kind of violence in the name of protest weakens the society and the country.'' Kovind said,''The mature way in which the countrymen behaved after the Supreme Court's decision on Ramjanmabhoomi is also praiseworthy Budget Session.'' ''Our constitution expects from this Parliament and every member present in this House to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the countrymen and make necessary laws for them, keeping national interest paramount,'' Kovind said while addressing the Parliament ahead of Budget session Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP who is protesting outside the Parliament: In protest against attack on the constitution, we will sit and listen to the President's address with black bands around our arms. President Ram Nath Kovind addressed joint sitting of Parliament, starts by invoking Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru. "This decade is crucial for India," President Kovind says. "We all should make sure that in this session, we lay a strong foundation for this decade. This session will be focussed mainly on economic issues. I want that in both Houses there are good debates on these issues," PM Modi said. Ahead of Budget Session of Parliament, PM Modi said all parties should make sure that both Houses see good debates.

