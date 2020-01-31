News India live

Budget 2020 LIVE: President Kovind cites Nankana Sahib vandalism incident to defend CAA

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Jan 31: President Ram Nath Kovind is addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament, at the beginning of the Budget Session 2020, which has commenced today.

The session is scheduled to extend till April 3; it will go into recess on February 11 and resume on March 2. The Union Budget 2020 will be tabled in Parliament on Saturday, February 1, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sitharaman will today table the Economic Survey 2019-20 (Click here to read why is it important), which is released by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian. The Survey is a report the government presents on the state of the economy in the past one year, the key challenges it anticipates, and their possible solutions.

Catch all the LIVE updates here:

Newest First Oldest First

President Kovind cites Nankana Sahib vandalism incident to defend CAA President Kovind says India will develop with 'Sabka Saath' mantra Kovind said,''My government built the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in record time, dedicated it to the nation on the occasion of 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.'' President lauds decision to scrap Article 370 and said,''The abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution through two-thirds majority by both the Houses of Parliament is not only historic but it has also paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.'' President said,''My government is clearly of the view that mutual discussions and debates further strengthen democracy. At the same time, any kind of violence in the name of protest weakens the society and the country.'' Kovind said,''The mature way in which the countrymen behaved after the Supreme Court's decision on Ramjanmabhoomi is also praiseworthy Budget Session.'' ''Our constitution expects from this Parliament and every member present in this House to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the countrymen and make necessary laws for them, keeping national interest paramount,'' Kovind said while addressing the Parliament ahead of Budget session Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP who is protesting outside the Parliament: In protest against attack on the constitution, we will sit and listen to the President's address with black bands around our arms. President Ram Nath Kovind addressed joint sitting of Parliament, starts by invoking Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru. "This decade is crucial for India," President Kovind says. "We all should make sure that in this session, we lay a strong foundation for this decade. This session will be focussed mainly on economic issues. I want that in both Houses there are good debates on these issues," PM Modi said. Ahead of Budget Session of Parliament, PM Modi said all parties should make sure that both Houses see good debates. The Budget Session of Parliament will commence today with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament.

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence today with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament. Ahead of Budget Session of Parliament, PM Modi said all parties should make sure that both Houses see good debates. "We all should make sure that in this session, we lay a strong foundation for this decade. This session will be focussed mainly on economic issues. I want that in both Houses there are good debates on these issues," PM Modi said. President Ram Nath Kovind addressed joint sitting of Parliament, starts by invoking Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru. "This decade is crucial for India," President Kovind says. Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP who is protesting outside the Parliament: In protest against attack on the constitution, we will sit and listen to the President's address with black bands around our arms. ''Our constitution expects from this Parliament and every member present in this House to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the countrymen and make necessary laws for them, keeping national interest paramount,'' Kovind said while addressing the Parliament ahead of Budget session Kovind said,''The mature way in which the countrymen behaved after the Supreme Court's decision on Ramjanmabhoomi is also praiseworthy Budget Session.'' President said,''My government is clearly of the view that mutual discussions and debates further strengthen democracy. At the same time, any kind of violence in the name of protest weakens the society and the country.'' President lauds decision to scrap Article 370 and said,''The abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution through two-thirds majority by both the Houses of Parliament is not only historic but it has also paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.'' Kovind said,''My government built the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in record time, dedicated it to the nation on the occasion of 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.'' President Kovind says India will develop with 'Sabka Saath' mantra President Kovind cites Nankana Sahib vandalism incident to defend CAA