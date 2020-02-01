  • search
Trending Budget 2020 Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Budget 2020: Govt to sell part of its holding in LIC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said insurance behemoth LIC will be listed as part of the government disinvestment initiative. She further said that the listing brings in more financial discipline among the entities.

    The government proposes to sell a part of its holding in LIC through initial public offer, she said while unveiling Budget 2020-21. Currently, the government owns the entire 100 per cent stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

    Budget 2020: LIC to be listed, says Nirmala Sitharaman

    More BUDGET 2020 News

    Read more about:

    budget 2020 lic nirmala sitharaman finance minister insurance

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X