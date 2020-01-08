  • search
Trending Bharat Bandh JNU Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Budget 2020 session from Jan 31; Union Budget on Feb 1

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 8: The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has recommended holding the Budget Session in two phases from January 31 to April 3, with the Union Budget to be presented on February 1, sources said on Wednesday.

    Budget 2020 session from Jan 31; Union Budget on Feb 1

    They said the first phase of the session will be from January 31 to February 11 and the second will be from March 2 to April 3.

    There is usually a month-long break between the two phases of the Budget Session to allow parliamentary committees to examine budgetary allocations made to various ministries.

    The President convenes both Houses of Parliament on the recommendation made by the Union Cabinet.

    PTI

    More BUDGET 2020 News

    Read more about:

    budget 2020 budget

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue