Budget 2020: Despite father's death, officer stays back in North Block for Budget, ignores personal

New Delhi, Jan 31: For some people it's Duty comes first! Not many would know about that Kuldeep Kumar Sharma Deputy Manager (Press), was one of them until the ministry of finance tweeted about him. As you all know Union Budget preparation is a secret exercise. The Budget documents are kept as a secret with nearly 100 officials in lockdown in the North Block. These 100 officials are not allowed to speak with anyone including their family members until the time period when the Budget is drafted, finalised, and printed.

And, Sharma was one of the key staff who was tasked with the printing of confidential Budget documents. He has an experience of 31 years in the Budget process. While he was busy with the assignment, his father passed away on January 26, 2020.

The Finance Ministry lauded Sharma's dedication and commitment to duty.

''Despite the colossal loss, Sharma decided not to leave the press area even for a minute," the ministry tweeted.

Informing with regret that Shri Kuldeep Kumar Sharma, Dy Manager (Press), lost his father on 26 Jan,2020. Being on budget duty, he was on job in the lock-in. In spite of his immense loss, Sharma decided not to leave press area even for a minute. @nsitharamanoffc @Anurag_Office — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 30, 2020

"Sharma is the key hand to complete budget document printing task within a very tight schedule, owing to his 31 yrs of experience in Budget Process. Displaying exemplary commitment, Sharma symbolised extraordinary sincerity towards his call of duty, ignoring personal loss," the ministry added in yet another tweet.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to unveil the second budget since taking over the lead post in the finance ministry under Modi 2.0 government on February 1. Several expectations have been made by experts that what are the announcement could be made by Finance Minister.