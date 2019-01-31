Budget 2019: PM Modi urges all parliamentarians to ensure that budget session is productive

New Delhi, Jan 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged all parliamentarians to ensure that the budget session is productive.

"The nation is well aware of the hardships we are facing. We will work towards the development of the nation. I hope all parties contribute towards the smooth functioning of the budget session of Parliament," PM Modi said.

PM Modi added, "The country is observing the proceedings of the Parliament. The MPs should hold a meaningful debate in this session of the Parliament. We are eager to hold a debate on all important issues."

The Budget Session is being watched closely as the Modi government will present the Interim Budget 2019-2020 on February 1. This Budget would be a big test for the Modi government since it is the last one before the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, scheduled to take place in April this year.

Earlier on Monday, Modi had pitched strongly for the passage of the Triple Talaq Bill in the current Budget Session, which was passed in the Lok Sabha but got stalled in the Rajya Sabha.

In this Budget session, as many as 28 Bills will be tabled in the Lok Sabha, while 39 Bills are listed for the Rajya Sabha.