Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal presents Vision 2030

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 1: Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal underlined the 10 most important dimensions that will guide the Government in Vision 2030.

Goyal presented Narendra Modi government's sixth and final Budget, which will be an interim one, keeping up with established tradition.

Also Read | Budget 2019: 12 crore farmers to benefit from Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi

This will be the last Budget of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the General Election. With 'Vision 2030', Goyal hinted BJP's wish to hold on to power for over a decade.

10 points in Vision 2030:

To build next-generation infrastructure - physical as well as social - for a 10 trillion dollar economy and to provide Ease of Living To build a DigitalIndia that reaches every citizen, our youth will lead us in this, by creating innumerable start-ups and jobs Clean and Green India - an India that drives electric vehicles, with renewables becoming major source of energy, bringing down import dependence and increasing energy security for our people Expanding rural industrialization using modern industrial technologies, based on Make In India approach, using grassroot MSMEs and start-ups across the country Clean Rivers - with safe drinking water to all Indians, sustaining and nourishing life, using micro-irrigation techniques; long coastline can be pivotal for the economy, using strength of blue economy and SagarMala Oceans and coastlines is the sixth dimension of our vision for 2030 India becoming launchpad of the world, placing an Indian astronaut in space by 2022 Self-sufficiency in food and improving agricultural productivity with emphasis on organic food Healthy India, with distress-free and comprehensive wellness system for all Minimum Government Maximum Governance, with proactive, responsible and friendly bureaucracy, electronic governance