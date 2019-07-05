  • search
    Budget 2019: NRIs with Indian passport to get Aadhaar without waiting

    By Shreya
    New Delhi, July 05: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed Aadhaar card for NRI with Indian passports, after their arrival in India without waiting for the mandatory 180 days.

    This a major relief for NRIs as the proposal will help them get Aadhaar easily.

    Representational Image

    The existing provision have made it difficult for a vast majority of NRIs to apply for Aadhaar cards. So far, they have been required to stay in India for 180 days, which is about 6 months, to become eligible to apply for Aadhaar.

    Such a bar has made it difficult for many NRIs to compete some important functions, such as the KYCs for bank accounts and the linking of their PAN cards with Aadhaar.

    Aadhaar is a 12-digit identification number issued to an individual after the receipt of demographic information such as address, date of birth and biometric information such as iris scan, finger prints etc.

    As per the current Aadhaar laws, every resident shall be entitled to obtain an aadhaar number by submitting his demographic information and biometric information by undergoing the process of enrolment.

    The Act further defines residency as, "An individual who has resided in India for a period or periods amounting in all to 182 days or more in the 12 months immediately preceding the date of application for enrolment."

