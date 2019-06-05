  • search
    Budget 2019: Meet Nirmala Sitharaman’s team

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 05: As Modi 2.0 government gets down to prepare its first Budget, North Block, which houses the Finance Ministry here, will be in 'quarantine' from Monday until the presentation of the Budget on 5 July.

    The Ministry will be out of bounds for visitors and media as it gets down to prepare the Budget for 2019-20 fiscal year.

    Budget 2019: Meet Nirmala Sitharaman's team
    Before the country went to polls, an interim Budget authorising government expenditure for a limited period was presented on February 1.

    With a government in place now, a full-year budget will be presented by the new Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as the domestic economy suffered its worst slowdown in five years.

    Her Budget team comprises Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur, and Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

    The official team is led by Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, Expenditure Secretary Girish Chandra Murmu, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, DIPAM Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, and Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 11:34 [IST]
