Budget 2019 LIVE: 'India is now the fastest highway developer in the world'

New Delhi, Feb 1: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will on 1 February present Narendra Modi government's sixth and final Budget, which will be an interim one, keeping up with established tradition. This will be the last Budget of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the General Election.
The Budget will seek Parliament's nod for spending for four months till a new government is sworn-in. What will the Modi sarkar announce today?
Feb 1, 2019 12:06 PM
“Within almost two years, almost all assessment and verification of IT returns will be done electronically by an anonymized tax system without any intervention by tax officials,” said Goyal.
Feb 1, 2019 12:06 PM
“In the last 5 years under all categories of workers, minimum wages increased by 42% which is the highest ever. Simplification of direct tax system will benefit taxpayers; direct tax reduced and tax interface made simpler and faceless to make life easier; resulting in increase in tax collections and return filings. 99.54% returns have been accepted without any scrutiny,” Finance minister Piyush Goyal said.
Feb 1, 2019 12:03 PM
“Cost of data and voice calls in India is now possibly the lowest in the world; mobile and mobile part manufacturing companies have increased from 2 to 268. SCs are creating digital infra in villages, to convert them into digital villages,” the finance minister said.
Feb 1, 2019 12:01 PM
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announces to set up one lakh digital villages in next five years. Further speaking on the film industry, FM mentions about 'Uri-The Surgical Strike'. "Jo Josh tha us mein," he says, refering to the popular dialogue from the film 'How's the Josh?'
Feb 1, 2019 12:01 PM
An urgent action is needed to increase hydrocarbon production to decrease imports
Feb 1, 2019 12:00 PM
“Our commitment to promote renewable energy is reflected in our initiative to set up International Solar Alliance; installed solar generation capacity has increased 10 times in last five years; lakhs of new jobs being created by the sector,” Piyush Goyal said.
Feb 1, 2019 11:58 AM
“India is now the fastest highway developer in the world.Infrastructure projects like Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the Bogibeel bridge which were stuck for years were inaugurated by our government,” Goyal said.
Feb 1, 2019 11:57 AM
"Meghalaya, Tripura and Meghalaya have come on India's rail map for the first time. People of NE have received significant infra development,' says Piyush Goyal. Speaking on Digital India, he says, "India is leading the world in consumption of mobile data, which has increased over 50 times in last five years. Cost of data and calling is possibly the lowest in the world."
Feb 1, 2019 11:57 AM
"India was leader in global effort to control climate change. The operating ratio in Railways is also expected to improve to 95 percent in the budget estimate of 2019-20. India provided leadership to global effort of climate change," says Piyush Goyal.
Feb 1, 2019 11:55 AM
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal claims that India is the fastest highway developer in the whole world. "Indian railways has experienced it's safest year in history. We are introducing container cargo movement to the North East. All unmanned level crossings on broad gauge network has been completely eliminated. Vande Bharat Express (also known as Train 18) will give world class seamless travel experience," he says.
Feb 1, 2019 11:55 AM
Installed solar generation capacity in India increased by 10 times in the last 5 years.
Feb 1, 2019 11:55 AM
Inland freight waterways have commenced from Kolkata to Varanasi. North-eastern states may also be connected in due course.
Feb 1, 2019 11:52 AM
Our soldiers are our pride and honour. OROP, pending for the last 40 years, has been implemented by us: Piyush Goyal
Feb 1, 2019 11:51 AM
Over Rs 35,000 crore has been allocated under the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme so far by the BJP government. The defence budget has enhanced beyond Rs 3 lakh crore
Feb 1, 2019 11:51 AM
Goyal now moves on the defence sector. We had promised to implement One Rank One Pension. We have already disbursed over Rs 35,000 crore after implementing the scheme in true spirit, he said.
Feb 1, 2019 11:51 AM
India's youth have turned into job creators from job seekers. The country has become the second-largest hub for startups: Piyush Goyal.
Feb 1, 2019 11:50 AM
75% of woman beneficiaries under PM MudraYojana, 26 weeks of maternity leave and Pradhan Mantri Matritva Yojana, are all empowering women
Feb 1, 2019 11:49 AM
Piyush Goyal said that the nine priority areas have been identified by the goverment. He also said that the National Artificial Intelligence Portal will be developed soon.
Feb 1, 2019 11:44 AM
Workers who receive grievous injuries will now get Rs 6 lakh from Rs 2.5 lakh through EPFO: Piyush Goyal
Feb 1, 2019 11:44 AM
FM Goyal moves on the welfare of women in the country. Nearly 8 crore free LPG connections were planned to be provided to relieve women from use of woodfire for cooking. So far 6 crore connections have already been provided.
Feb 1, 2019 11:44 AM
10 crore workers to benefit.
Feb 1, 2019 11:44 AM
Goyal announced allocation of Rs 500 crore for mega pension scheme
Feb 1, 2019 11:43 AM
Megan Pension scheme for the unorganised sector will see equal contribution from the government. Pension of Rs 3,000 to be paid out after retirement age
Feb 1, 2019 11:43 AM
Monthly pension of Rs 3,000 for workers in unorganised sector.
Feb 1, 2019 11:43 AM
Nearly 42 crore workers in the unorganised sector contribute significantly to our economy. We must provide them a comprehensive social security coverage. So other than Ayushman Bharat, our govt proposes set up of Shram Yogi Mandhan, a pension scheme for unorganised sector workers
Feb 1, 2019 11:43 AM
Gratuity payment limit has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh
Feb 1, 2019 11:42 AM
Govt will set up *Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog* to look after the welfare of cows, including genetic improvements and sustainable development. " Yeh sarkar kabhi Gau mata ke samman mein peeche nahi hategi.
Feb 1, 2019 11:42 AM
New Pension Scheme - employee's contribution is 10%, government's contribution increased from 10% to 14%.
Feb 1, 2019 11:42 AM
ESI eligibility cover limit has been raised to Rs 21,000 per month from Rs 15,000 per month
Feb 1, 2019 11:39 AM
Health cards, quality seeds, irrigation facilities etc have been taken into consideration to improve the well being of farmers, he noted.
Feb 1, 2019 11:39 AM
PM Kisaan Samman Nidhi to support farmers in procuring basic farm inputs like seeds and fertiliser, to benefit seed and fertiliser companies.
Feb 1, 2019 11:38 AM
Auto stocks firm, market appears to be betting on a likely farm package boosting demand for automobiles.
Feb 1, 2019 11:37 AM
One crore 53 lakh houses have been made which is 5 times the earlier run rate
Feb 1, 2019 11:37 AM
Pradhan Mantra Gram Sadak Yojana allocation is set at Rs 19,000 crore, he said, adding, kids will no longer have to walk from home to school. They will now have a bus service there.
Feb 1, 2019 11:37 AM
Rs 3 lakh crore recovered by banks through IBC, says Goyal. Now bigger businessmen also concerned about repaying debt, he adds.
Feb 1, 2019 11:37 AM
Have recovered Rs 3 lakh crore so far from the banking system clean up, Goyal points out as he moves to the initiatives in the real estate sector.
RERA 2016 and Benami Transaction Prohibition Act are helping to bring transparency in real estate, he said
Feb 1, 2019 11:36 AM
Goyal takes dig at UPA government, by saying that his government has ended the practice of 'phone' banking at state-owned banks, and ushered more transparency.
Feb 1, 2019 11:36 AM
Farmers struck by natural calamities will now get 2-5% interest subvention under the crop insurance scheme, Goyal said.
Feb 1, 2019 11:36 AM
Increased allocation for Rashtriya Gokul Mission to 750 crore in current year. 2% interest subvention to farmers pursuing animal husbandry and fisheries
Feb 1, 2019 11:34 AM
2 percent interest subsidy to be given to farmers involved in animal husbandry activities, to be given through kisaan credit card scheme, additional 3 percent subsidy on timely payment of loans.
Feb 1, 2019 11:34 AM
"Prices of medicines as well as other surgical equipment like stents etc have significantly been brought down. The prices reduced for medicines, stems used in cardiac operations and knee replacements have helped families avail more benefits. I'm happy to announce that 22nd AIIMS will come up in Haryana," says FM Piyush Goyal.
Feb 1, 2019 11:33 AM
BoI, OBC and Bank of Maharashtra have been removed from the PCA framework of RBI
Feb 1, 2019 11:33 AM
Govt to create separate dept of fisheries
Feb 1, 2019 11:31 AM
This initiative will benefit 12 crore small and marginal farmers, at an estimated cost of Rs. 75,000 crore
Feb 1, 2019 11:31 AM
Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, 6000 rupees per year for each farmer, in three instalments, to be transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts, for farmers with less than 2 hectares landholding
Feb 1, 2019 11:31 AM
To provide assured income support for small and marginal farmers, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme has been approved
Feb 1, 2019 11:31 AM
For the welfare of farmers and for doubling their income, historic decision was taken to increase MSP by 1.5 times the production cost for all 22 crops
Feb 1, 2019 11:27 AM
1,70,000 crore spent for bringing food at affordable rates to poor people
Feb 1, 2019 11:27 AM
10 Lakh People Treated Under Ayushman Bharat So Far
Feb 1, 2019 11:27 AM
Everybody will get electricity connection in the near future. We have provided 143 crore electricity bulb to the poor
Feb 1, 2019 11:25 AM
During 2014-18, 1.53 lakh houses have been constructed under PM Awas Yojana
Feb 1, 2019 11:23 AM
More than 98% rural sanitation coverage has been achieved; more than 5.45 lakh villages declared ODF: FM
Feb 1, 2019 11:21 AM
In the past, false promises were made but we have taken targeted expenditure on all dimensions
Feb 1, 2019 11:21 AM
Almost 3 lakh crore has already been recovered in favour of banks and creditors
Feb 1, 2019 11:20 AM
Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MNREGA this year
Feb 1, 2019 11:19 AM
GDP growth in last 5 years has been higher than that by any other govt. Spent Rs 2.6 lakh crore in recap of PSU Banks
Feb 1, 2019 11:18 AM
Speaking on upper caste poor quota, Piyush Goyal says, "10 percent reservation has been brought in for economically weaker sections. The poor have the first right on government policies."
Feb 1, 2019 11:18 AM
Over 90 percent of the country has been covered under sanitation coverage. People have made this a social revolution and I thank people of the country
Feb 1, 2019 11:18 AM
We have recovered Rs 3 lakh crore through Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
Feb 1, 2019 11:17 AM
Number of measures implemented to ensure clean banking, a resolution friendly mechanism has been instituted for recovery of non-performing loans
Feb 1, 2019 11:17 AM
Piyush Goyal's remark that farmer incomes have doubled, greeted with boos from the opposition benches.
Feb 1, 2019 11:17 AM
Goyal starts with recounting a litany of achievements for the Modi government. Reads like a poll pitch so far.
Meanwhile, as Piyush Goyal presents Budget 2019, Congress' Divya Spandana takes a jibe at government over BJP's website.
Feb 1, 2019 11:15 AM
"Earlier, only smaller businessmen were worried about returning loans but now even bigger business are having to pay back loans. Not just banks. We have ushered in a new era of transparency. We are a corruption free government," says Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.
Feb 1, 2019 11:15 AM
The period of 2008 to 2014 will be remembered as a period of aggressive credit growth
Feb 1, 2019 11:14 AM
Our govt had the temerity to tell the RBI to review questionable lending practice
Feb 1, 2019 11:14 AM
Fiscal deficit has been brought down to 3.4% in the revised estimate of 2018-19
Feb 1, 2019 11:14 AM
Deeply concerned by Arun Jaitley’s absence , we wish him a speedy recovery. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we have given the most stable and clean government. We have moved ahead of the policy paralysis that had engulfed the nation under the previous government, says Piyush Goyal
Feb 1, 2019 11:12 AM
India has enjoyed the best phase of macro economic stability. India recognized as a bright spot in last 5 years. Fiscal deficit seen at 3.4 percent in next fiscal. Current account deficit seen at 2.5% of the GDP in FY19.
Feb 1, 2019 11:12 AM
Inflation is a hidden and unfair tax, says FM
Feb 1, 2019 11:12 AM
Average inflation in UPA government was 10% and we have brought that down that to 4 percent
Feb 1, 2019 11:08 AM
We brought down average inflation to 4.6% lower than inflation during tenure of any other govt, he says.
Feb 1, 2019 11:08 AM
"We have reversed the policy paralysis," says Piyush Goyal as he rises to present the Interim Budget, "India is solidly back on track."
Feb 1, 2019 11:08 AM
One thing hasn't changed. The Budget Speech starts with a din
Feb 1, 2019 11:07 AM
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal begins budget speech in the Parliament
Feb 1, 2019 11:07 AM
People of India gave strong mandate to our government: FM
Feb 1, 2019 11:07 AM
I am deeply conscious of the absence of Arun Jaitley, wish him speedy recover and long healthy life, says Piyush Goyal
Feb 1, 2019 11:06 AM
Piyush Gpyal presented the interim budget 2019 in Parliament today. “We are the fasted growing major economy in the world today,” said Goyal.
Congress leader Manish Tewari has taken to Twitter to attach photographs and allege that parts of the budget has been leaked to the media
Feb 1, 2019 10:46 AM
Union Cabinet approves Interim Budget 2019
Feb 1, 2019 10:36 AM
Delhi: Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh, and Ravi Shankar Prasad arrive at the Parliament. Following the Cabinet meeting, Piyush Goyal will present the interim Budget 2019-20 at 11 am #Budget2019pic.twitter.com/aVBOgDXKVK
Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh, and Ravi Shankar Prasad arrive at the Parliament. Following the Cabinet meeting, Piyush Goyal will present the interim Budget 2019-20 at 11 am
Feb 1, 2019 10:35 AM
They'll try to introduce populist schemes in the Budget keeping an eye on Lok Sabha polls, says Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge
Feb 1, 2019 10:34 AM
Mocking Modi government, P Chidambaram said,''The demonetisation year was the best year of growth (8.2%) under Mr Modi. So, let's have another round of demonetisation. This time let's demonetise Rs 100 notes.''
Here's what Akilesh Yadav has to say about the budget
Feb 1, 2019 10:09 AM
Manoj Sinha, Minister of State for Railways said,''The way the government has increased the investment in railways, from installing CCTV cameras to WiFi, I believe further investment in railways will certainly be increased.''
Feb 1, 2019 9:58 AM
Delhi: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal arrives at the Parliament with the #Budget briefcase. Following the Cabinet meeting, he will present the interim #Budget 2019-20 at 11 am pic.twitter.com/HvUSI61DJI
The printed copies of Budget 2019-20 being security checked by sniffer dog
Feb 1, 2019 9:29 AM
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Narendra Singh Tomar hints that the Budget 2019 could be "for the poor" says 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has been our government's mantra and it will reflect in the Budget.
Feb 1, 2019 9:18 AM
Piyush Goyal will present interim Budget 2019-20 in the Parliament at 11am today
Feb 1, 2019 9:16 AM
Sensex opens at 36311.74; Nifty opens at 10851.35
Feb 1, 2019 9:16 AM
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal leaves North Block and he is heading for Parliament now
Feb 1, 2019 9:08 AM
Copies of Budget 2019 brought to Parliament complex in green bags
Feb 1, 2019 8:53 AM
Union Cabinet to meet ahead of the Budget 2019 presentation in the Parliament today
Piyush Goyal arrives at the Ministry of Finance. He will present interim Budget 2019-20 in the Parliament today
Feb 1, 2019 8:33 AM
FM Piyush Goyal will present Interim Budget amidst a lot of hopes
Feb 1, 2019 8:23 AM
Last year, Narendra Modi-led government scrapped a colonial-era tradition of presenting the Budget at the end of February and it is now presented on February 1, so as to allow Parliamentary approvals to be completed before the start of the next financial year
Feb 1, 2019 8:22 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is expected to try and shore up its political support with big ticket farm giveaways and tax cuts for the middle class in its Union budget today, months before elections.
Feb 1, 2019 7:01 AM
The Prime Minister at an all party meet on Thursday assured the opposition that an interim budget would be presented. This was conveyed by leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Feb 1, 2019 6:59 AM
The PM was urged not to pass any controversial bills during this session. He was told that only bills on which there is unanimity should be passed.
Feb 1, 2019 6:59 AM
While it is widely expected that Income tax concessions for individuals, a farm relief package, support for small businesses and possible populist spending measures may be part of the Budget, there will be no Economic Survey detailing the state of the economy.
Feb 1, 2019 6:59 AM
The session is expected to be stormy with the government planning some big-ticket announcements in the Interim Budget to be presented by interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal besides pushing the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha after it was passed by the Lok Sabha in the last session.
Feb 1, 2019 6:58 AM
The NDA government assumed office in May 2014 and presented a Budget for financial year 2014-15 followed by Budgets for financial years 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19. It can't present a sixth full Budget because financial year 2019-20 would commence on April 1, 2019, and continue till March 31, 2020, whereas the tenure of the government would end on May 26, 2019
Here's what to expect from 2019-20 Interim Budget: Agriculture
Farm relief package itself could run to at least Rs. 1 lakh crore ($14.04 billion)
Set to earmark about Rs. 1.8 lakh crore for food subsidies in the fiscal year
Expected to waive premium for taking insurance policy for food crops
Proposal for waiving interest on crop loans for farmers who pay on time
Divestment
Target of about $11 billion from state asset sales in FY 2019-20
Potential stake sales via IPOs include Telecommunications Consultants India, Indian Railways' subsidiaries IRCTC, RailTel Corp India and National Seeds Corp
Metals
Gold - Speculation around a duty cut
Health
Budget allocation for health is likely to increase by 5 per cent from a year ago
Taxes
An anticipated corporate tax rate cut to 25 per cent from 30 per cent may be put on hold until after the elections
Higher tax exemptions for the middle class and for small businesses anticipated
Banks
Discount of 2 percentage points on loans for businesses with annual sales of less than Rs. 5 crore; government to compensate banks for the costs
Rs. 4,000 crore-rupee capital infusion for public-sector general insurers
Autos
Reduction of goods and services tax (GST) on electric vehicles and batteries
IT/Telecom
Better digital infrastructure in rural areas
Abolition of the angel tax to boost start-ups
Exemption from GST for spectrum and licence fee payouts, reduction in spectrum fees and cuts in import duty on telecom equipment (currently at 20 per cent)
