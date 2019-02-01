For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Budget 2019 LIVE: Piyush Goyal arrives at Ministry of Finance
India
New Delhi, Feb 1: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will on 1 February present Narendra Modi government's sixth and final Budget, which will be an interim one, keeping up with established tradition. This will be the last Budget of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the General Election.
The Budget will seek Parliament's nod for spending for four months till a new government is sworn-in. What will the Modi sarkar announce today?
Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE
Feb 1, 2019 8:53 AM
Feb 1, 2019 8:46 AM
Feb 1, 2019 8:33 AM
Feb 1, 2019 8:23 AM
Feb 1, 2019 8:22 AM
Feb 1, 2019 7:01 AM
Feb 1, 2019 6:59 AM
Feb 1, 2019 6:59 AM
Feb 1, 2019 6:59 AM
Feb 1, 2019 6:58 AM
Read More
Here's what to expect from 2019-20 Interim Budget:
Agriculture
- Farm relief package itself could run to at least Rs. 1 lakh crore ($14.04 billion)
- Set to earmark about Rs. 1.8 lakh crore for food subsidies in the fiscal year
- Expected to waive premium for taking insurance policy for food crops
- Proposal for waiving interest on crop loans for farmers who pay on time
Divestment
- Target of about $11 billion from state asset sales in FY 2019-20
- Potential stake sales via IPOs include Telecommunications Consultants India, Indian Railways' subsidiaries IRCTC, RailTel Corp India and National Seeds Corp
- Metals
- Gold - Speculation around a duty cut
- Health
- Budget allocation for health is likely to increase by 5 per cent from a year ago
- Taxes
- An anticipated corporate tax rate cut to 25 per cent from 30 per cent may be put on hold until after the elections
- Higher tax exemptions for the middle class and for small businesses anticipated
- Banks
- Discount of 2 percentage points on loans for businesses with annual sales of less than Rs. 5 crore; government to compensate banks for the costs
- Rs. 4,000 crore-rupee capital infusion for public-sector general insurers
Autos
- Reduction of goods and services tax (GST) on electric vehicles and batteries
IT/Telecom
- Better digital infrastructure in rural areas
- Abolition of the angel tax to boost start-ups
- Exemption from GST for spectrum and licence fee payouts, reduction in spectrum fees and cuts in import duty on telecom equipment (currently at 20 per cent)