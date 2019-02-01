Budget 2019 LIVE: Cabinet meeting underway

New Delhi, Feb 1: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will on 1 February present Narendra Modi government's sixth and final Budget, which will be an interim one, keeping up with established tradition. This will be the last Budget of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the General Election.

The Budget will seek Parliament's nod for spending for four months till a new government is sworn-in. What will the Modi sarkar announce today?

Mocking Modi government, P Chidambaram said,''The demonetisation year was the best year of growth (8.2%) under Mr Modi. So, let's have another round of demonetisation. This time let's demonetise Rs 100 notes.'' PM @narendramodi arrives in #Parliament; Cabinet meeting ahead of presentation of #Budget2019 to start shortly pic.twitter.com/w0QSIR6Uue — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 1, 2019 PM Narendra Modi arrives in Parliament; cabinet meeting ahead of Budget presentation to start shortly Government's sixth budget will also be for the farmers, it will empower them, says Radha Mohan Singh जब हर क्षेत्र में देश गया घट

तो क्या करोगे ला कर बजट



तैयार हो जाइए आनेवाला है झूठ का पुलिंदा जिसमें ‘सच’ को छोड़कर सब कुछ होगा... — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 1, 2019 Here's what Akilesh Yadav has to say about the budget Manoj Sinha, Minister of State for Railways said,''The way the government has increased the investment in railways, from installing CCTV cameras to WiFi, I believe further investment in railways will certainly be increased.'' Delhi: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal arrives at the Parliament with the #Budget briefcase. Following the Cabinet meeting, he will present the interim #Budget 2019-20 at 11 am pic.twitter.com/HvUSI61DJI — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019 Finance Minister Piyush Goyal arrives at the Parliament with the Budget briefcase. Following the Cabinet meeting, he will present the interim #Budget 2019-20 at 11 am Finance Minister Piyush Goyal calls on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget Delhi: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on his way to the Parliament after briefing President Ram Nath Kovind #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/GQreYUidFi — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019 Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on his way to the Parliament after briefing President Ram Nath Kovind The printed copies of Budget 2019-20 being security checked in Parliament premises The #Budget2019 will be presented by the Finance Minister today in the #Parliament. Hope the promises made to the 5 Cr people of #AndhraPradesh get priority. Or will this Centre cover up the self inflicted injuries through this #BandAid Budget ?? pic.twitter.com/SDttAewzNx — Jay Galla (@JayGalla) February 1, 2019 Telugu Desam Party’s Jayadev Galla, who had moved the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government last year, hopes that Budget 2019 will have something in store for Andhra Pradesh. In the pre-open session, 30-share Sensex trades at 36,311.74, 55.05 points higher. Yes Bank, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, SBI and NTPC are the major gainers on the BSE. The Indian rupee opened higher at 71 per dollar on Friday against previous close 71.08. Delhi: The printed copies of #Budget 2019-20 being security checked by sniffer dog pic.twitter.com/McqnCegoQ6 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019 The printed copies of Budget 2019-20 being security checked by sniffer dog Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Narendra Singh Tomar hints that the Budget 2019 could be "for the poor" says 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has been our government's mantra and it will reflect in the Budget. Piyush Goyal will present interim Budget 2019-20 in the Parliament at 11am today Sensex opens at 36311.74; Nifty opens at 10851.35 Finance Minister Piyush Goyal leaves North Block and he is heading for Parliament now Copies of Budget 2019 brought to Parliament complex in green bags Union Cabinet to meet ahead of the Budget 2019 presentation in the Parliament today Delhi: Piyush Goyal arrives at the Ministry of Finance. He will present interim Budget 2019-20 in the Parliament today. #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/fHQMwkSXc1 — ANI (@ANI) 1 February 2019 Piyush Goyal arrives at the Ministry of Finance. He will present interim Budget 2019-20 in the Parliament today FM Piyush Goyal will present Interim Budget amidst a lot of hopes Last year, Narendra Modi-led government scrapped a colonial-era tradition of presenting the Budget at the end of February and it is now presented on February 1, so as to allow Parliamentary approvals to be completed before the start of the next financial year Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is expected to try and shore up its political support with big ticket farm giveaways and tax cuts for the middle class in its Union budget today, months before elections. The Prime Minister at an all party meet on Thursday assured the opposition that an interim budget would be presented. This was conveyed by leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad. The PM was urged not to pass any controversial bills during this session. He was told that only bills on which there is unanimity should be passed. While it is widely expected that Income tax concessions for individuals, a farm relief package, support for small businesses and possible populist spending measures may be part of the Budget, there will be no Economic Survey detailing the state of the economy. The session is expected to be stormy with the government planning some big-ticket announcements in the Interim Budget to be presented by interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal besides pushing the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha after it was passed by the Lok Sabha in the last session. The NDA government assumed office in May 2014 and presented a Budget for financial year 2014-15 followed by Budgets for financial years 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19. It can't present a sixth full Budget because financial year 2019-20 would commence on April 1, 2019, and continue till March 31, 2020, whereas the tenure of the government would end on May 26, 2019

Here's what to expect from 2019-20 Interim Budget:

Agriculture

Farm relief package itself could run to at least Rs. 1 lakh crore ($14.04 billion)

Set to earmark about Rs. 1.8 lakh crore for food subsidies in the fiscal year

Expected to waive premium for taking insurance policy for food crops

Proposal for waiving interest on crop loans for farmers who pay on time

Divestment

Target of about $11 billion from state asset sales in FY 2019-20

Potential stake sales via IPOs include Telecommunications Consultants India, Indian Railways' subsidiaries IRCTC, RailTel Corp India and National Seeds Corp

Metals

Gold - Speculation around a duty cut

Health

Budget allocation for health is likely to increase by 5 per cent from a year ago

Taxes

An anticipated corporate tax rate cut to 25 per cent from 30 per cent may be put on hold until after the elections

Higher tax exemptions for the middle class and for small businesses anticipated

Banks

Discount of 2 percentage points on loans for businesses with annual sales of less than Rs. 5 crore; government to compensate banks for the costs

Rs. 4,000 crore-rupee capital infusion for public-sector general insurers

Autos

Reduction of goods and services tax (GST) on electric vehicles and batteries

IT/Telecom

Better digital infrastructure in rural areas

Abolition of the angel tax to boost start-ups

Exemption from GST for spectrum and licence fee payouts, reduction in spectrum fees and cuts in import duty on telecom equipment (currently at 20 per cent)