Budget 2019 LIVE: Cabinet meeting underway

New Delhi, Feb 1: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will on 1 February present Narendra Modi government's sixth and final Budget, which will be an interim one, keeping up with established tradition. This will be the last Budget of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the General Election.
The Budget will seek Parliament's nod for spending for four months till a new government is sworn-in. What will the Modi sarkar announce today?
Feb 1, 2019 10:34 AM
Mocking Modi government, P Chidambaram said,''The demonetisation year was the best year of growth (8.2%) under Mr Modi. So, let's have another round of demonetisation. This time let's demonetise Rs 100 notes.''
Here's what Akilesh Yadav has to say about the budget
Feb 1, 2019 10:09 AM
Manoj Sinha, Minister of State for Railways said,''The way the government has increased the investment in railways, from installing CCTV cameras to WiFi, I believe further investment in railways will certainly be increased.''
Feb 1, 2019 9:58 AM
Delhi: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal arrives at the Parliament with the #Budget briefcase. Following the Cabinet meeting, he will present the interim #Budget 2019-20 at 11 am pic.twitter.com/HvUSI61DJI
The printed copies of Budget 2019-20 being security checked by sniffer dog
Feb 1, 2019 9:29 AM
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Narendra Singh Tomar hints that the Budget 2019 could be "for the poor" says 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has been our government's mantra and it will reflect in the Budget.
Feb 1, 2019 9:18 AM
Piyush Goyal will present interim Budget 2019-20 in the Parliament at 11am today
Feb 1, 2019 9:16 AM
Sensex opens at 36311.74; Nifty opens at 10851.35
Feb 1, 2019 9:16 AM
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal leaves North Block and he is heading for Parliament now
Feb 1, 2019 9:08 AM
Copies of Budget 2019 brought to Parliament complex in green bags
Feb 1, 2019 8:53 AM
Union Cabinet to meet ahead of the Budget 2019 presentation in the Parliament today
Piyush Goyal arrives at the Ministry of Finance. He will present interim Budget 2019-20 in the Parliament today
Feb 1, 2019 8:33 AM
FM Piyush Goyal will present Interim Budget amidst a lot of hopes
Feb 1, 2019 8:23 AM
Last year, Narendra Modi-led government scrapped a colonial-era tradition of presenting the Budget at the end of February and it is now presented on February 1, so as to allow Parliamentary approvals to be completed before the start of the next financial year
Feb 1, 2019 8:22 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is expected to try and shore up its political support with big ticket farm giveaways and tax cuts for the middle class in its Union budget today, months before elections.
Feb 1, 2019 7:01 AM
The Prime Minister at an all party meet on Thursday assured the opposition that an interim budget would be presented. This was conveyed by leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Feb 1, 2019 6:59 AM
The PM was urged not to pass any controversial bills during this session. He was told that only bills on which there is unanimity should be passed.
Feb 1, 2019 6:59 AM
While it is widely expected that Income tax concessions for individuals, a farm relief package, support for small businesses and possible populist spending measures may be part of the Budget, there will be no Economic Survey detailing the state of the economy.
Feb 1, 2019 6:59 AM
The session is expected to be stormy with the government planning some big-ticket announcements in the Interim Budget to be presented by interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal besides pushing the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha after it was passed by the Lok Sabha in the last session.
Feb 1, 2019 6:58 AM
The NDA government assumed office in May 2014 and presented a Budget for financial year 2014-15 followed by Budgets for financial years 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19. It can't present a sixth full Budget because financial year 2019-20 would commence on April 1, 2019, and continue till March 31, 2020, whereas the tenure of the government would end on May 26, 2019
Here's what to expect from 2019-20 Interim Budget: Agriculture
Farm relief package itself could run to at least Rs. 1 lakh crore ($14.04 billion)
Set to earmark about Rs. 1.8 lakh crore for food subsidies in the fiscal year
Expected to waive premium for taking insurance policy for food crops
Proposal for waiving interest on crop loans for farmers who pay on time
Divestment
Target of about $11 billion from state asset sales in FY 2019-20
Potential stake sales via IPOs include Telecommunications Consultants India, Indian Railways' subsidiaries IRCTC, RailTel Corp India and National Seeds Corp
Metals
Gold - Speculation around a duty cut
Health
Budget allocation for health is likely to increase by 5 per cent from a year ago
Taxes
An anticipated corporate tax rate cut to 25 per cent from 30 per cent may be put on hold until after the elections
Higher tax exemptions for the middle class and for small businesses anticipated
Banks
Discount of 2 percentage points on loans for businesses with annual sales of less than Rs. 5 crore; government to compensate banks for the costs
Rs. 4,000 crore-rupee capital infusion for public-sector general insurers
Autos
Reduction of goods and services tax (GST) on electric vehicles and batteries
IT/Telecom
Better digital infrastructure in rural areas
Abolition of the angel tax to boost start-ups
Exemption from GST for spectrum and licence fee payouts, reduction in spectrum fees and cuts in import duty on telecom equipment (currently at 20 per cent)
