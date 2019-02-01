  • search
    Budget 2019: How was fiscal year 2018-19

    New Delhi, Feb 1: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said the last five years saw India being universally recognized as a bright spot in the world economy and India is the fastest growing large economy in the world economy today.

    Piyush Goyal
    Piyush Goyal

    Also Read | Congress' Manish Tewari claims Budget leak, says pointers being 'circulated by govt sources'

    • Inflation is a hidden and unfair tax; from 10.1% during 2009-14, we have broken the back of back-breaking inflation:
    • Inflation in December 2018 was just 2.1 per cent
    • Fiscal deficit has been brought down to 3.4% in the revised estimate of 2018-19:
    • Fiscal deficit is likely to be 2.5% in 2019-20
    • Current account deficit is expected to be 2.5% this year
    • The next-gen reforms in last five years have set the stage for decades of high growth:
    • Close to 3 lakh crore already recovered in favour of banks and creditors, big defaulters too not spared by our government:
    • Recapitalization of banks amounting to 2.6 lakh crore has been done

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 11:27 [IST]
