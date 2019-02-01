Budget 2019: How was fiscal year 2018-19

India

New Delhi, Feb 1:

New Delhi, Feb 1: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said the last five years saw India being universally recognized as a bright spot in the world economy and India is the fastest growing large economy in the world economy today.

Inflation is a hidden and unfair tax; from 10.1% during 2009-14, we have broken the back of back-breaking inflation:

Inflation in December 2018 was just 2.1 per cent

Fiscal deficit has been brought down to 3.4% in the revised estimate of 2018-19:

Fiscal deficit is likely to be 2.5% in 2019-20

Current account deficit is expected to be 2.5% this year

The next-gen reforms in last five years have set the stage for decades of high growth:

Close to 3 lakh crore already recovered in favour of banks and creditors, big defaulters too not spared by our government:

Recapitalization of banks amounting to 2.6 lakh crore has been done