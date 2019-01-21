  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Budget 2019: Halwa Ceremony held in Finance Ministry

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 21: Halwa Ceremony was held on Monday in Finance Ministry to mark the beginning of printing of documents relating to General Budget 2019, attended by Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla, Secretary DEA Subash Garg and MoS Road Transport and Highways Pon Radhakrishnan.

    Budget 2019: Halwa Ceremony held in Finance Ministry

    The 'halwa ceremony' is observed to maintain the secrecy of the budget preparation process. As part of the ritual, which has continued for long, 'halwa' is prepared in a big 'kadhai' or wok and served to the entire staff in the ministry.

    Also Read | Will Jaitley present budget on Feb 1: Yes say sources

    The significance of this is the commencement of printing of documents related to the budget. It is said that officials from the ministry are required to stay back at the printing press itself until the Budget is presented in Parliament, barring select senior officials.

    The Annual Budget is prepared by the Budget Division of Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) headed by the Joint Secretary (Budget) of the Ministry of Finance. To start the process, the Budget Division issues an Annual Budget circular every year. This Annual Budget Circular contains detailed instructions for the Union Government Ministries/Departments relating to the form and content of the Statement of Budget Estimates to be prepared.

    As per the Constitution, the Union Budget is to be presented in the Parliament on such a day as the President of India may direct.

    Halwa ceremony

    Halwa ceremony

    The 'halwa ceremony' is observed to maintain the secrecy of the budget preparation process. As part of the ritual, which has continued for long, 'halwa' is prepared in a big 'kadhai' or wok and served to the entire staff in the ministry.

    Significance of Halwa ceremony

    Significance of Halwa ceremony

    The significance of this is the commencement of printing of documents related to the budget. It is said that officials from the ministry are required to stay back at the printing press itself until the Budget is presented in Parliament, barring select senior officials.

    Annual Budget

    Annual Budget

    The Annual Budget is prepared by the Budget Division of Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) headed by the Joint Secretary (Budget) of the Ministry of Finance. To start the process, the Budget Division issues an Annual Budget circular every year. This Annual Budget Circular contains detailed instructions for the Union Government Ministries/Departments relating to the form and content of the Statement of Budget Estimates to be prepared.

    Constitution

    Constitution

    As per the Constitution, the Union Budget is to be presented in the Parliament on such a day as the President of India may direct.

    Read more about:

    arun jaitley budget

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue