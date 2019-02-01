  • search
    Budget 2019: Govt to set up Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog for welfare of cows

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday announced that a Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog will be set up for the welfare of cows in our country.

    Representational Image
    "Gaumata ke samman mai government kabhi peeche nahi hategi (The Government will never back down in maintaining the honour of our mother cow)," said Goyal at the Budget session.

    "India is the second largest dairy producing nation in the world. Two per cent interest subversion for farmers pursuing animal husbandry. An addition three per cent interest subversion will be given for those who repay the loan in time, he said.

    "All farmers affected by severe natural calamities will be given interest subversion for the entire period of three per cent of loans. An additional three per cent subversion if the loan is paid on time, he added.

