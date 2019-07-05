  • search
    Budget 2019: Govt proposes opening up of FDI in Aviation, Media, Insurance

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, July 05: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first Union Budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government. India is quite capable to achieve its goal of becoming $5 trillion economy in next few years, Sitharaman said adding that India has already become the sixth largest economy of the world.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows to India last financial year was recorded at $64.37 billion, which is a 6 per cent growth. The government is now considering inviting suggestions to increase FDI in aviation, media and other sectors.

    "Government will examine opening up FDI further in aviation, media. Local sourcing norms to be eased for single-brand retail FDI," said Nirmala Sitharaman.

    The Finance Minister also announced 100 per cent FDI permitted for insurance intermediaries. Credit Guarantee Enhancement Corporation will be set up in 2019-20, action plan to deepen markets for long-term bonds with a specific focus on infra sector to be put in place.

    The government is contemplating organising an annual investors global meet in India. Global investors meet using national investment fund to get industrialists, sovereign wealth funds and VC funds.

    She also said,''To study opening up of FDI in several other sectors. Nod for 100 per cent FDI in insurance intermediaries. FDI in media and aviation to be liberalised.''

