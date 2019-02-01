  • search
    Budget 2019: Chidambaram mocks PM Modi over note ban

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Minutes before Budget 2019 presentation, senior congress leader P Chidambaram has mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation.

    "The demonetisation year was the best year of growth (8.2 per cent) under Mr Modi. So, let's have another round of demonetisation.This time let's demonetise 100 rupee notes," he tweeted.

    Chidambaram also attacked the Narendra Modi government on GDP data ahead of the announcement of the interim budget.

    In a series of tweets, Chidambaram questioned the upward growth of GDP figures against rising unemployment.

    Taking a jibe at NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, the former finance minister reiterated his question, "How can a country grow at an average of 7 percent without employment?"

    Kumar had earlier dismissed the NSSO report, which suggested that unemployment in India in this fiscal has been the highest in the last four decades, saying those figures were not released by the government, and the government was procuring more accurate data to prepare a fresh report.

    The NSSO, a division of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), had released data on January 31, that suggested that unemployment in India stood at 6.1 percent in 2017-18, the highest in 45 years.

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 11:11 [IST]
