  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Budget 2019: Allocations made in interim budget may be retained

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 05: The Finance ministry has indicated that it will retain the interm budget allocations made to ministries and departments, in the final budget for the current financial year, to present in the Lok Sabha on July 5.

    In run-up the Lok Sabha elections, the finance ministry came up with an interim budget in February, authorising government expenditure for a limited period.

    Budget 2019: Allocations made in interim budget may be retained
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    With the new government in place now, a full-year budget will be presented by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on July 5.

    Union Budget 2019 on July 5: Job creation to be main focus

    In a circular, the finance ministry also said it will only consider additional allocations towards "unavoidable commitments" for which funds have not been earmarked in the interim budget.

    "Allocations projected in the Interim Budget 2019-20, will not be altered," said the finance ministry circular.

    However, if there are any requirement on account of unavoidable commitments that have not been fully provided for in the February budget, "Ministry/Department may propose the same for consideration for inclusion in the Regular Budget 2019-20, with suitable justification" by Friday, it added.

    Sitharaman's budget team comprises Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur and Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

    The official team is led by Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, Expenditure Secretary Girish Chandra Murmu, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, DIPAM Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, and Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar.

    In her budget, the 59-year-old JNU alumnus, Sitharaman will have to address slowing economy, financial sector troubles like rising NPAs and liquidity crisis in NBFCs, job creation, private investments, exports revival, agrarian crisis and raise public investment without compromising on fiscal prudence.

    First Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions on June 17 and 20

    The first session of the newly elected 17th Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26.

    The Economic Survey for 2019-20 will be tabled on July 4, followed by the presentation of the budget on the next day.

    More BUDGET 2019 News

    Read more about:

    budget 2019 finance ministry lok sabha nirmala sitharaman

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue