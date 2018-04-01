Budget 2018 proposals to be implemented from today: Here's the list of what's costlier, cheaper

Several budget proposals will kick in from April 1, the beginning of the 2018-19 financial year, in accordance with the proposals made by the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Union Budget 2018. Smokers and tobacco consumers will have to shell out more for their indulgence.

The 2018 Budget had after a gap of 14 years reintroduced 10 per cent tax on LTCG (long-term capital gains).

Here is a list of what will become costly:

Pay more on cigarettes, bidis and tobacco products.

Excise duty on unmanufactured tobacco has been almost doubled to 8.3% from 4.2% earlier.

Excise duty on pan masala has been hiked to 9% from 6%.

Excise duty on cigar, cheroots has been changed to 12.5% or Rs 4,006 per thousand.

Mobile phones and LED lights

Aluminum ores and concentrates

Polymer coated MS tapes used in manufacturing of optical fibres

Silver coins and medallions

Printed circuit board used in making mobile phones

Here is a list of what will be cheaper:

Raw cashew nuts

Solar tempered glass or solar tempered glass used for manufacture solar panels/modules

Raw materials, parts or accessories used in making cochlear implants

Select capital goods and electronics such as ball screws and linear motion guides

Railway travel with e-tickets booked through IRCTC will become cheaper as service charge on it has been withdrawn.

Reduced duties on solar tempered glass, fuel cell based power generating systems and wind operated energy generator will bring down their cost.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

