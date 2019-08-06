  • search
    Buddhist followers of Babasaheb Ambedkar are happy with abrogation of Article 370: Mayawati

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, Aug 6: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday said her party expects that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will benefit from the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370, which gave a special status to the state.

    She also said that due to this decision, the Buddhist followers of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar were feeling happy.

    Buddhist followers of Babasaheb Ambedkar are happy with abrogation of Article 370: Mayawati
    Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati

    "There was a long-pending demand to scrap Articles 370 (which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir) and 35A of the Constitution with the intention of ensuring social, economic and political justice. The BSP now expects that the people of the region will be benefitted from the Centre's decision," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a tweet.

    How is Kashmir internal issue: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's speech miffs Sonia, draws BJP's ire

    In another tweet, she said, "The decision to make Ladakh a Union territory was a long-pending demand of the Buddhist people living there, which has been fulfilled. The BSP also welcomes this. The Buddhist followers of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar are feeling very happy." On Monday, the BSP supported the Centre's resolution in Parliament to revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 16:44 [IST]
