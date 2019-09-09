Buddhadeb Bhattacharya's health update: Ex-CM's pneumonia resolving, vitals stable

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Sep 09: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya's health condition has improved, said Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital where the veteran CPI(M) leader was admitted on Friday night after he complained of severe breathing problem.

Bhattacharya, who has been suffering from acute respiratory problems for years, was admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital. His condition was quite serious then. The former WB chief minister has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for quite some time.

"Buddhadeb Bhattacharya's pneumonia is resolving and he will be needing few more days of intravenous antibiotics and supportive care including BiPAP, oxygen support, nebulisation and chest physiotherapy," the Woodlands Hospital's health bulletin said.

"He is currently sleeping comfortably with Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP). He is maintaining stable Blood Pressure and Normal Heart Rate,oxygen saturation with oxygen supplementation," it further said.

He was rushed to hospital after he suffered an acute exacerbation of COPD and his blood pressure fell on Friday afternoon.

An eight-member team of specialised doctors are monitoring his condition.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to the hospital and spoke to the doctors there about Bhattacharya's health.

Bhattacharya was the chief minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. He stepped down from the CPI(M) politburo, central committee and the state secretariat due to ill health in 2018.