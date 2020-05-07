Buddha Purnima: PM Modi hails people working selflessly for others in this difficult time

New Delhi, 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and extended his wishes to all. He further said that the situation is such that he could not participate in the event physically, but would be his pleasure to be with you all in the celebrations.

PM Modi also said that the message and resolve to reduce problems of every life has guided the Indian culture. "Lord Buddha contributed to the enrichment of Indian civilization and tradition. Buddha became his own light and also lit the lives of others in his journey of life," the Prime Minister said.

"During this difficult time of coronavirus lockdown, there are several people around us who are working 24 hours to help others, to maintain law and order, to cure infected persons and to maintain cleanliness, by sacrificing their own comforts. All such people deserve appreciation and honour," PM Modi added.

PM Modi also said that Buddha is the symbol of both realization and self realization of India. The Prime Minister further said that with this self realization, India is working in the interest of the humanity and the world, and will continue to do so.

Buddha Purnima, also called Buddha Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the founder of Buddhism, Gautam Buddha.

Buddha Purnima celebrations are being held through a Virtual Visak day owing to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic across the globe. This event was conducted in honour to all the frontline workers and victims of coronavirus.