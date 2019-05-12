Buddha Purnima 2019: Date, importance, significance of Vaishakh Purnima

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 12: Buddhists around the world today are gearing up for Buddha Purnima 2019, or Vesak, which falls on May 12th this year.

Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Siddhartha Gautama, who later became Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

The auspicious day is celebrated with much fervour in Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Nepal, Korea, Indonesia, Laos and Malaysia. Since it falls on the full moon day (Purnima), the occasion is referred to as Buddha Purnima in India. Devotees gather on this day and remember the teachings on compassion and non-violence that Buddha espoused.

During Buddha Purnima, or Vesak, dharma wheel symbol is commonly seen, which is also known as dharma chakra. The wheel has eight ribs, representing the great teachings of Gautam Buddha.

Significance of Buddha Purnima 2019:

Buddha Purnima or Vesak is of great significance for the entire world as the message of Buddha reached various parts of the world. On this day, the Buddhists all over the world commemorate the significant events of Buddhism, i.e. the birth enlightenment and passing away of their spiritual leader. People of various countries visit the holy shrines of Buddha and there are a lot of pilgrims who come to visit his Birth Place and the Mahabodhi Tree.

How is Buddha Purnima 2019 celebrated?

On Vesak or Buddha Purnima, people dress in white clothes and distribute kheer as, according to the legend, a woman named Sujata once offered Gautam Buddha kheer on this day only and since then it has become a tradition.

Foods to celebrate Buddha Purnima 2019

On Buddha Purnima, the statue of Buddha is placed in a basin filled with water and decorated with flowers. In India, Buddha Purnima is celebrated by paying a visit to common Viharas, where Buddhists observe a longer than usual and full-length Buddhist sutra, which is similar to a service. As mentioned earlier, Buddhists refrain from eating non-vegetarian food. Kheer is one of the most widely prepared delicacy of the day. Hard and pungent spices are also avoided in the preparation, so are ingredients like onion and garlic.

Happy Buddha Purnima 2019!