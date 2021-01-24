BTR Accord, inked a year ago, marks beginning of end of insurgency in Northeast: Amit Shah

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Guhawati, Jan 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new era of development and peace has prevailed in Bodoland Territorial Region.

While addressing mega rally in Kokrajhar to mark the 1st anniversary of the historic BTR Accord, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord was inked a year ago and marks beginning of end of insurgency in Northeast".

''This rally is a reply to those who disturbed the peace in Assam by spreading venom in the name of Bodo and non-Bodo. Today, Bodos & non-Bodos both are present here,'' Shah at the opening ceremony of first BTR Accord Day.

''With the Bodo Peace Accord, the Prime Minister gave the message -- wherever there is unrest in the Northeast, negotiate and pave the way for peace,'' Amit Shah said.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the process to end insurgency in the Northeast by signing the Bodo Peace Accord. Efforts were made for settlement for Bru-Reang issue & 700 members of 8 armed groups laid down arms,'' he added.

Shah also said,''Please identify those instigating disputes in the name of Assamese and non-Assamese, Bodo and non-Bodo. They are not doing it for our development but are playing politics. It is high time that people of Assam teach a lesson to such people.''

He said Jammu and Kashmir witnessed violence free Panchayat polls recently. Mr. Shah further said that a slew of development measures have been taken for the development of the BTR as promised earlier. He said that 500 crore rupees have been sanctioned for the road development in BTR .

Shah assured that the Bodo language and culture and political rights of Bodo people will be preserved. He criticized the Congress for not fulfilling any promises for BTR region.

Amit Shah also announced that a fund of Rs 500 crore has been sanctioned to build road network in the Bodo region. He said that the move will take the area on a path of development.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the government will fulfill all the clauses of the BTR Accord.

The BTR Chief expressed gratitude and thanked the Centre for signing the BTR Accord and bringing faster development in the region. He urged the government to recover all the illegal arms at the BTR .The BTR accord was signed last year on 27th of January in New Delhi.