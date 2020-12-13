BTC poll results show people's faith in Modi's leadership: JP Nadda

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 13: BJP president J P Nadda asserted on Sunday that the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) poll results show people's faith in the leadership and policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    BTC poll results show peoples faith in Modis leadership: JP Nadda

    The results of the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) poll have led to a hung House with the ruling Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF) emerging as the single largest party winning 17 seats, election officials said on Sunday.

    "Congratulations to NDA partner UPPL and Assam CM @sarbanandsonwal, State President @ranjeetkrdas, senior min @himantabiswa & @bjp4assam for securing clear majority in Assam BTC election. The result shows the faith of people in leadership and policies of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji," Nadda said in a tweet.

    Bodoland Territorial Council election results: BPF wins 17 seats, UPPL 12 and BJP 9

    Other top party leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also hailed the NDA's performance in the polls and described them as people's faith in Modi's leadership.

    The United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) won 12 seats, the BJP nine, while the Congress and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) bagged one seat each.

    The BJP and the UPPL, which together have won a majority of seats, did not announce any formal alliance but both have indicated of a possible post-poll pact incase of a hung Council.

