    BSY visits Maha CM's residence to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

    Mumbai, Sep 03: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa visits Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's residence 'Varsha' to participate in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations along with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C N Ashwathnarayan and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Maharashtra Ministers Girish Mahajan & Chandrashekhar Bawankule were present.

    ANI Image of Karnataka CM BSY
    ANI Image of Karnataka CM BSY

    Devendra Fadnavis and Yediyurappa decide to set up a High-Level Committee for better dam management to avoid flood situation.

    According to the report, it is said that they have also decided to jointly oppose Andhra Pradesh's application for redistribution of water against Krishna water tribunal order in view of Andhra & Telangana division.

    3 deputies for BSY: Why going to polls is still a better option for the BJP

    Both the states took a firm stand that Andhra & Telangana should take water from their allotted share.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 17:24 [IST]
