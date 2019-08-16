BSY meets PM Modi, urges more funds for flood hit Karnataka

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Aug 16: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and requested for the immediate release of more grants to flood-hit Karnataka. Chief Secretary TM Vijayabhaskar, Union Minister Suresh Angadi and Prahlad Joshi, were also present. Responding to his appeal, the PM assured a central study team visit soon to assess the damage.

Yediyurappa was also likely to discuss the state cabinet expansion with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command once again in New Delhi today.

Reportedly, the Karnataka CM has already arrived at the national capital on Thursday night and will be there for nearly three days to discuss his cabinet with party's top leaders PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Yediyurappa took oath on July 26 as Chief Minister but failed to get consent from BJP brass to expand his council of ministers. On the evening of his Delhi sojourn, Yediyurappa said that he is meeting the PM Modi at 10 am on Friday.

After that, he is also scheduled to meet Home Minister. "If not tomorrow, I will meet Shah on Saturday,'' he said.

Delhi: Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa met PM Modi today&requested for the immediate release of more grants to flood-hit Karnataka. Chief Secretary TM Vijayabhaskar, Union Minister Suresh Angadi and Prahlad Joshi, were also present. pic.twitter.com/YGGWUQwdY6 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

Even though the BJP government has completed 19 days after they came into power, Yediyurappa is finding it difficult to handle the soaring criticism over delay in his Cabinet formation. The lack of a full-fledged government during the time of the floods has come under opposition fire.

K'taka floods: BJP asks BSY to focus on flood relief, take up Cabinet expansion later

It is expected Yediyurappa has a long list of ministerial aspirants. And it is speculated that a majority of names on the list are BJP legislators from the dominant Lingayat community that Yediyurappa also belongs to.