BSY in Delhi to meet PM Modi today to discuss cabinet expansion

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Aug 16: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss the state cabinet expansion with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command once again in New Delhi.

Reportedly, the Karnataka CM has already arrived at the national capital on Thursday night and will be there for nearly three days to discuss his cabinet with party's top leaders PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Yediyurappa took oath on July 26 as Chief Minister but failed to get consent from BJP brass to expand his council of ministers. On the evening of his Delhi sojourn, Yediyurappa said that he is meeting the PM Modi at 10 am on Friday.

After that, he is also scheduled to meet Home Minister. "If not tomorrow, I will meet Shah on Saturday,'' he said.

Even though the BJP government has completed 19 days after they came into power, Yediyurappa is finding it difficult to handle the soaring criticism over delay in his Cabinet formation. The lack of a full-fledged government during the time of the floods has come under opposition fire.

It is expected Yediyurappa has a long list of ministerial aspirants. And it is speculated that a majority of names on the list are BJP legislators from the dominant Lingayat community that Yediyurappa also belongs to.