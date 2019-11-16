BSY govt likely to rename Indira Canteen to Kempegowda Canteen

Bengaluru, Nov 16: Ahead of the Karnataka by-election the government is likely to come up with a new idea to attract the Vokkaliga community in the state. The state government is reportedly mulling over the renaming the Indira Canteens to Kempegowda Canteen.

Indira Canteen is run by the Government of Karnataka and it was established in 2017 by the then chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah.

However, now the new BJP government in the state has thought of changing the same to Kempegowda, who contributed a lot towards the creation of Bengaluru.

This canteens serves food in civic wards of districts and taluka places of the state. Some reports suggested that the B S Yediyurappa government has agreed to give 25 % of the cost of the running these canteens.

According to reports, it is said that after the Karnataka by-elections are over, the government may increase the aid by changing the name.

Earlier, C T Ravi the minister for Kannada and culture department had given this idea of changing the name of Indira Canteen to Annapurna Canteen.

Anil Kumar, the BBMP commissioner, earlier in press conference said that the BJP government has invalidated the appeal of BBMP for grant of at least 50% to run the Indira Canteen. But the finance department had agreed to give maximum of 25% grant.