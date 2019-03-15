BSP to contest polls in Andhra, Telangana with Jana Sena

Hyderabd, Mar 15: BSP chief Mayawati has confirmed that her party and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena will fight together in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Announcing that the seats have finalised between the parties, Mayawai said, "It will be great to see Pawan as AP chief minister. We will soon be beginning our campaign."

Following the announcement of the alliance with BSP, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said, "We would like to see Behen ji Mayawati ji as the Prime Minister of our country, this is our wish and our ardent desire."

In the last Lok Sabha election, Naidu had formed an alliance with the BJP and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena, which later fell through.

Established in 2014, the Jana Sena will be jumping into the political battlefield for the first time this year.

In January, Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena firmed up its electoral alliance with CPI and CPM for the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The party has announced candidates for 32 Assembly and six Lok Sabha seats in AP.

It has made a head start becoming the first party in the state to announce the first list of candidates as well as the manifesto.