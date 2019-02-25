  • search
    BSP-SP form alliance in Madhya Pradesh for 2019 LS elections

    Lucknow, Feb 25: After sealing the alliance deal in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) decided to contest Lok Sabha elections in alliance in Madhya Pradesh. Akshlesh Yadav's SP to contest on three seats and Mayawati-led BSP to contest on rest of the seats.

    BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. PTI file photo

    The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party will contest from the Balaghat, Tikamgarh and Khajuraho seats in Madhya Pradesh, The Times of India reported.

    There are 29 parliamentary constituencies in Madhya Pardesh. Out of 29, three seats are reserved for SC candidates and five for ST candidates. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) won 24 parliamentary constituencies and the Congress only three.

    The Bahujan Samaj Party will contest the polls on 38 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the Samajwadi Party will field candidates on 37. The two parties have kept the Congress out of the alliance in the state. Last month, Akhilesh Yadav said an alliance with Congress has been avoided keeping in mind the poll arithmetic, in order to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 15:59 [IST]
