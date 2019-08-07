  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSP removes Danish Ali as its leader in LS, makes other changes in party

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, Aug 7: Days after he was appointed the leader of BSP in Lok Sabha, Danish Ali was on Wednesday stripped of his post by the party which said it had been done toeing its 'sarvajan hitaaye, sarvajan sukhaaye' policy and to give greater representation to OBCs.

    BSP removes Danish Ali as its leader in LS, makes other changes in party

    Jaunpur MP Shyam Singh Yadav will replace Ali, who was elected from Amroha on a BSP ticket in the 2019 general election after he dumped the JD(S) and switched over to the Mayawati-led party. In the major organisation reshuffle, the BSP made a Yadav its parliamentary party leader in Lok Sabha and appointed Ambedkar Nagar MP Ritesh Pandey as its deputy leader in the house. The move comes ahead of bye-polls for 12 assembly seats in UP, which will see BSP contesting against SP for the first time after the collapse of their alliance forged before the Lok Sabha election.

    The BSP also made its former Rajya Sabha MP Munquad Ali its Uttar Pradesh unit president, the party said a statement. "Bahujan Samaj Party is a party, which believes in sarvajan hitaaye, sarvajan sukhaaye. UP is the most populous state in the country, and as a result, there is a need to make some state-level changes in the organisation," it said.

    Ali replaces RS Kushwaha, who has been made general secretary of the party's central unit. "Munquad Ali had started his politics with the BSP, and has stood by the party during hours of happiness and sorrow. He has been discharging his responsibility with full dedication and is still doing it," the statement said.

    The party termed Kushwaha a "disciplined" worker who had been implementing its every instruction with "full honesty". The appointment of a Muslim leader as the UP unit president assumes significance in view of BSP's decision to support the Centre's move to scrap provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution.

    On Tuesday, Mayawati said her party expects the people of Jammu and Kashmir will benefit from the Central government's decision to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Due to this decision, she said, the Buddhist followers of B R Ambedkar were happy. Girishchandra Jatav will continue to be the party's chief whip in Lok Sabha, the statement added.

    More BSP News

    Read more about:

    bsp mayawati lok sabha

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue