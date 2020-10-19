BSP MLA, wife booked in bank fraud case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 19: The CBI has booked BSP MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari and his wife Rita Tiwari in connection with an alleged bank fraud to the tune of Rs 754.25 crore involving a company, officials said on Monday.

The CBI on Monday started a search operation at the residence of Chillupar (Gorakhpur) MLA Tiwari, who is the son of former minister and a strongman from Gorakhpur, Hari Shankar Tiwari, and the office of the company, Gangotri Enterprises, in Lucknow.

Kerala High Court stays CBI probe into irregularities in Life Mission project

The searches were also spread out in Noida at the premises of another accused company, Royal Empire Marketing pvt Ltd, and another accused director in Gangotri Enterprises, Ajit Pandey.