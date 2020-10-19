YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSP MLA, wife booked in bank fraud case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 19: The CBI has booked BSP MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari and his wife Rita Tiwari in connection with an alleged bank fraud to the tune of Rs 754.25 crore involving a company, officials said on Monday.

    BSP MLA, wife booked in bank fraud case
    Representational Image

    The CBI on Monday started a search operation at the residence of Chillupar (Gorakhpur) MLA Tiwari, who is the son of former minister and a strongman from Gorakhpur, Hari Shankar Tiwari, and the office of the company, Gangotri Enterprises, in Lucknow.

    Kerala High Court stays CBI probe into irregularities in Life Mission project

    The searches were also spread out in Noida at the premises of another accused company, Royal Empire Marketing pvt Ltd, and another accused director in Gangotri Enterprises, Ajit Pandey.

    More BSP News

    Read more about:

    bsp bank fraud cbi politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X