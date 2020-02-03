BSP MLA Shah Alam booked for harassing woman

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Feb 03: A case has been registered against BSP MLA Shah Alam for allegedly harassing a woman, who worked in his company, police said on Sunday.

Gomtinagar Assistant Commissioner for Police Santosh Singh said the case was registered on the complaint of the woman, who alleged that Alam harassed her by asking her to visit his house.

Shah Alam is a BSP MLA from Mubarakpur in Azamgarh.