  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    BSP members’ fight for cake slice on Mayawati birthday embarrasses party

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Jan 16: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former UP chief minister Mayawati is known for her grand manners. From the choice of attires and accessories to tastes over statues and celebration of birthdays, the Dalit icon is never short of ostentatious selection. But recently, members of her own party allowed it to be embarrassed in public by creating a ruckus - again a grand one - to get a share of the supremo's birthday cake.

    File photo of Mayawati
    File photo of Mayawati

    Mayawati turned 63 on January 15 and BSP supporters throughout the state celebrated the occasion with a lot of festivity. Grand parties, multi-tier cakes and gaiety were arranged for. However, a video footage emerged from a party in Amroha in north-western UP where many of the party cadres were seen fighting among themselves for a slice of the cake.

    In the footage that went viral, the BSP supporters were seen frantically catching hold of cake pieces and pushing out others. The fight turned so ugly that the cake eventually toppled. Many members standing nearby were seen asking those fighting to stop their act and also others not to click picture or video of the same. The footage drew flak online.

    Also Read | A new but original nephew of Mayawati emerges in the Uttar Pradesh politics

    The BSP recently entered into a pre-poll alliance with the Samjawadi Party for the Lok Sabha elections in a bid to defeat the BJP although the Congress was left out of it.

    Read more about:

    bsp mayawati birthday cadres video social media

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 16:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue