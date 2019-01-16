BSP members’ fight for cake slice on Mayawati birthday embarrasses party

Lucknow, Jan 16: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former UP chief minister Mayawati is known for her grand manners. From the choice of attires and accessories to tastes over statues and celebration of birthdays, the Dalit icon is never short of ostentatious selection. But recently, members of her own party allowed it to be embarrassed in public by creating a ruckus - again a grand one - to get a share of the supremo's birthday cake.

Mayawati turned 63 on January 15 and BSP supporters throughout the state celebrated the occasion with a lot of festivity. Grand parties, multi-tier cakes and gaiety were arranged for. However, a video footage emerged from a party in Amroha in north-western UP where many of the party cadres were seen fighting among themselves for a slice of the cake.

#WATCH: People loot cake during an event in Amroha, on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati's 63rd birthday today. pic.twitter.com/8Q4bDWdr66 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2019

In the footage that went viral, the BSP supporters were seen frantically catching hold of cake pieces and pushing out others. The fight turned so ugly that the cake eventually toppled. Many members standing nearby were seen asking those fighting to stop their act and also others not to click picture or video of the same. The footage drew flak online.

The BSP recently entered into a pre-poll alliance with the Samjawadi Party for the Lok Sabha elections in a bid to defeat the BJP although the Congress was left out of it.