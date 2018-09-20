  • search

BSP forges alliance with Ajit Jogi's Janta Congress Chhattisgarh

    Lucknow, Sep 20: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has decided to contest upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly elections in alliance with Ajit Jogi's Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCP).

    BSP Supremo Mayawati. PTI file photo

    BSP Supremo Mayawati said, "BSP will fight on 35 seats and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh will contest on 55 seats. If we win, Ajit Jogi will be the chief minister."

    Janta Congress Chhattisgarh was founded by former Chief Minister, Ajit Jogi, after Jogi and his son Amit were expelled from Indian National Congress due to anti-party activities as well as sabotaging a bypoll election in Antagarh. Amit Jogi was expelled for six years.

    Ajit Jogi launched the party in Thathapur village of Kawardha district and directly challenged Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 18:32 [IST]
