BSP chief Mayawati says Cong had Bofors and now BJP has Rafale

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhubaneswar, Apr 02: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati who is addressesing an election rally in Odisha's Bhubaneswar said that earlier Congress had Bofors and now BJP has Rafale

Addressing a rally in Bhubaneswar, BSP chief Mayawati said,"The announcements made by the BJP in the last days of their government are just for electoral gains."

"The Bofors scam during the Congress regime and the Rafale scam during the BJP regime shows that both these parties do not have any interest in strengthening our security forces," Mayawati said while addressing a rally in Bhubaneshwar.

BJP, Congress birds of the same feather in betraying poor: Mayawati

She will also visit Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and address a joint media conference with Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan the next day.

After Bhubaneswar campaign Mayawati is scheduled to address more election rallies in Telengana and Maharashtra before leaving for Luncknow on April 5.

BSP has decided to fight both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha on its own.

Odisha will vote in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The state will be voting simultaneously for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats