  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSP chief Mayawati says Cong had Bofors and now BJP has Rafale

    By
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Apr 02: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati who is addressesing an election rally in Odisha's Bhubaneswar said that earlier Congress had Bofors and now BJP has Rafale

    Addressing a rally in Bhubaneswar, BSP chief Mayawati said,"The announcements made by the BJP in the last days of their government are just for electoral gains."

    BSP chief Mayawati says Cong had Bofors and now BJP has Rafale
    Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati

    "The Bofors scam during the Congress regime and the Rafale scam during the BJP regime shows that both these parties do not have any interest in strengthening our security forces," Mayawati said while addressing a rally in Bhubaneshwar.

    BJP, Congress birds of the same feather in betraying poor: Mayawati

    She will also visit Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and address a joint media conference with Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan the next day.

    After Bhubaneswar campaign Mayawati is scheduled to address more election rallies in Telengana and Maharashtra before leaving for Luncknow on April 5.

    BSP has decided to fight both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha on its own.

    Odisha will vote in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The state will be voting simultaneously for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats

    More BAHUJAN SAMAJ PARTY News

    Read more about:

    bahujan samaj party mayawati rafale bjp congress

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 15:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue