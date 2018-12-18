BSP and SP not joining the swearing-in of Congress CMs a warning signal to the party in UP

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 18: The Congress has formed the government in three states with the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party but things are not going to be that easy in Uttar Pradesh for the frail Congress where these two political parties have a very strong base.

Both the political parties have clearly indicated the Congress by not attending the swearing-in ceremony of chief ministers that it is not necessary for them to take along the Congress in the state. Supporting the Congress was a political compulsion so they did it but in Uttar Pradesh, they don't need the Congress. Both the political parties have already shown the mirror by offering 'honorable seats'.

The plan of the opposition unity was actually prepared during the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister of Karnataka and JD (S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy. Both Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati were present in this ceremony but unity got vanished during the elections in the five states.

The BSP and the SP wanted to forge an alliance with the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan but the Congress did not give them much of an importance. The BSP tried to put pressure on the Congress for an alliance in other states by joining hands with Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) in the state. But the Congress still did not pay heed to it.

Finally, the BSP contested elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan alone and the SP joined hands with the regional outfit called Gondwana Gantantra Party. The BSP managed to win 10 seats in these three states but the SP managed to win just one seat in Madhya Pradesh.

The number of seat of the BSP has come down to two from four as alliance did not happen and even the status of the national party to the BSP is in peril. Mayawati did not join the swearing in because she is hurt with the outcome in Madhya Pradesh. She holds the Congress responsible for it. The same is the case with the SP.

These two political parties have supported the Congress in these three states however the Congress does not need it in Chhattisgarh. But they will have the opportunity to equal the score in the Lok Sabha elections and they want to use it an occasion to reply the Congress.

The SP and the BSP has a mass support base in the state and they proved it by defeating the BJP in Gorakhpur, Phoolpur and Kairana constituencies. The BSP might not have been able to win even a single Lok Sabha seat in 2014 but managed to get 19.77 per cent votes while the SP got 22.35 per cent votes and RLD 0.86 per cent. They jointly managed 43.08 per cent votes which were ahead of 42.63 per cent of the BJP in 2014.

Similarly, in the 2017 Assembly elections, these political parties managed to get 44/05 per cent (BSP 22.23, SP 21.82) while BJP got 39.67 per cent and Congress got 6.25 per cent votes. So their absence from the swearing-in will put pressure on the Congress for a future alliance.