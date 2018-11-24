BSNL's new Rs. 78 prepaid recharge plan has a lot to offer; 2GB data per day and unlimited calls

In a bid to take on the private telecom companies head on, the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched Rs. 78 prepaid recharge plan which comes with 2GB high-speed data per day, unlimited local and STD calls without any FUP limit.

What is Fair Usage Policy (FUP):

Fair Usage Policy (FUP) is implemented by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) keeping in view the fact that a small number of customers may otherwise use an excessive amount of the network bandwidth and impairs the experience of a large majority. Hence, through this policy, ISPs including BSNL seek to address this imbalance and give all customers the opportunity to experience the network in the same way.

What is BSNL offering in Rs 78 prepaid recharge plan:

It offers unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit to any network within India.

The new Rs 78 pack which has a validity of ten days.

BSNL's Rs 78 offers will give its users 2GB data per day for 10 days or a total of 20GB data.

The plan is valid across all 22 BSNL circles, though there is no 4G.

BSNL is offering unlimited video calling. The unlimited video calling option with this prepaid plan which can be activated by sending an SMS to 123 as 'STV COMBO78.'

Post the 2GB limit/day, users will get speeds of 80 Kbps.