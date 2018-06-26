English

BSNL offers Rs 1,999 prepaid plan with 730GB data, unlimited calling

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new yearly prepaid tariff plan of Rs 1,999. This is the longest validity for a BSNL unlimited pack. However, it is valid for only Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. This plan on a promotional basis in the circle, and it's valid only from June 25, 2018, to September 22, 2018.

    BSNL offers Rs 1,999 prepaid plan with 730GB data, unlimited calling

    Salient features of the BSNL offer:

    • BSNL Rs. 1,999 Long-Term Prepaid Pack offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls (excluding Delhi and Mumbai circles), and 100 SMS messages per day, with a validity of 365 days or 12 months
    • This plan from BSNL is introduced to compete with Jio's Rs 1,999 plan, but it provides better benefits than the latter.
    • Offering Overall data to 730GB, converting to a per GB price of Rs 2.73
    • Unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit, but the free calling will not be applicable in Delhi and Mumbai circles
    • Entire validity period of 365 days - 100 SMS per day which leads to 36,500 SMSes for one year.
    • Reliance Jio's Rs 1,999 tariff plan is only 125GB data for 180 days. But Jio also offers a free subscription to its apps like JioTV, JioMovies, JioMusic and others and free JioTune service.

    Read more about:

    bsnl reliance jio chennai tamil nadu

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 16:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue